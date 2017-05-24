Trump's supporters aren't abandoning him in this Pennsylvania town
Updated 11:02 AM ET, Wed May 24, 2017
Just two miles separated the Amvets post flea market from a meeting of refugees in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. But the opinions on President Donald Trump were nowhere near each other. Below is how people viewed the complicated DC headlines in one American town.
Lancaster, PENNSYLVANIA (CNN)Late on a Saturday morning in the parking lot of a local Amvets post, more than a half-dozen men and women stood behind folding tables strewn with clothing, used books and other knickknacks hoping to make a buck or two. Business wasn't going as well as they'd hoped; only a few shoppers trickled in and out of the sprawling parking of this veterans' service group.