Breaking News

President Trump meets Pope Francis: Live updates

By Daniella Diaz and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 7:21 AM ET, Wed May 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CATCH UP: Things Trump has said about the Pope in the past
CATCH UP: Things Trump has said about the Pope in the past

    JUST WATCHED

    CATCH UP: Things Trump has said about the Pope in the past

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CATCH UP: Things Trump has said about the Pope in the past 01:53

Trump is in Italy. We're covering his trip live, below.