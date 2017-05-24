Story highlights MacArthur played key role in crafting a compromise bill that passed the House

CBO says bill would leave 23 million fewer Americans with health insurance by 2026

Stepped down from the moderate "Tuesday Group"

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur, the co-author of a key amendment added to the House GOP Obamacare bill, said he disagrees with the Congressional Budget Office report released Wednesday showing some provisions of the bill could de-stabilize markets and impact those with pre-existing conditions seeking coverage.

"I'll put my knowledge of the insurance market against CBO's knowledge of the insurance market," MacArthur said when asked about the analysis of the amendment providing states to opt out of some insurance regulations, noting he spent 30 years in the industry.

"I respect the CBO's role but just because a group of auditors down the block has created a model that has a lot of 'if's,' 'ands' and 'maybes' looking out 10 years doesn't make that the gospel. That is somebody's opinion at CBO. I have a different opinion," he said.

"It does not destabilize markets when you cover people with pre-existing conditions on the much broader shoulders of the taxpayer, and then you allow the rest of people to have lower premiums and an insurance market that actually works for them," MacArthur added.

