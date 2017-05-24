(CNN) A US Navy destroyer has sailed close to a disputed South China Sea island controlled by China for the first time under new US President Donald Trump.

The USS Dewey sailed within 12 miles (20 kilometers) of Mischief Reef, in the Spratly Island chain, on Wednesday, in a "freedom of navigation operation," according to a US official.

While he didn't confirm details of this particular operation, Pentagon Spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis told CNN, "We operate in the Asia-Pacific region on a daily basis, including in the South China Sea."

"We operate in accordance with international law. We fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows," he added.

Read More