Young boy learns of heart donor after Melania Trump visit

Story highlights
- First lady Melania Trump visited a children's hospital on Wednesday
- A child she met got some good news after the visit
(CNN)A young boy awaiting a heart transplant received good news following a visit with first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday.
"Upon landing in Belgium, I learned a young boy and his family who had been waiting for a heart transplant was informed that the hospital has found a donor," the first lady said in a statement. "I read a book and held hands with this special little one just a few hours ago, and now my own heart is filled with joy over this news."
She later tweeted: "A little boy who I visited today & had been waiting for a heart transplant will be receiving one! #Blessings #Faith."
Trump visited the Bambino Gesu children's hospital in Rome following an audience with Pope Francis.
"The hospital was struck by the timing of it all," East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN.
Grisham said the first lady personally wrote a letter to Pope Francis asking to go to the children's hospital, where both Princess Diana and Mother Theresa have visited. It is the largest pediatric hospital and research center in Europe and it is known as the hospital of the Pope, per its website.
Her visit to the Bambino Gesu intensive care unit was "very emotional," per the pool report. She also spent time coloring with the children in a separate room, taking selfies and speaking in Italian. Trump, who was born in neighboring Slovenia, once lived in Milan.
"My visit to Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital today was very moving. To spend time speaking to and coloring with children who have such a positive spirit despite illness was an amazing gift," she said in the statement.
Trump is now in Brussels, Belgium, where she will attend spousal programs at the NATO and G-7 summits, per the White House. Later in the trip, she will deliver remarks to US military personnel and families in Italy.