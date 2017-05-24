Caroline Kennedy on JFK: I miss him every day

(CNN) Had he lived, John F. Kennedy would turn 100 years old on May 29. To commemorate his birth, Kennedy's daughter and grandchildren put together a video message honoring the former President.

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of JFK and former US ambassador to Japan, reminisces about hiding under the Oval Office desk when she was a young girl, and sailing with her father. "I miss him every day of my life. But, growing up without him was made easier thanks to all of the people who kept him in his hearts," she said.

"One of the defining relationships of my life is with someone I've never met, my grandfather, President John F. Kennedy," Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg said in the video. "But while my grandfather had reverence for the past, and the lessons it could impart, he also knew that America was a country where change was possible. That we aren't bound solely by tradition if we understand the past with which we are breaking."

Rose Kennedy Schlossberg said she's inspired by her grandfather's sense of equality, "His courage, in naming the injustices in American society, and his call for action."

"We are still faced with tremendous inequality and injustice -- from voting rights to our criminal justice system, and mass incarceration," Kennedy continued. She said her grandfather would be proud of how far we have come as a nation since the '60s, "but he would be the first to tell us we have a long way to go."

She said, "I hope everyone, regardless of age or party, will remember what President Kennedy told America, decades ago: This nation was founded by men of many nations and backgrounds. It was founded on the principle that all men are created equal and the rights of every man are diminished once the rights of one man are threatened."

Jack Kennedy Schlossberg noted that his favorite speech of his grandfather's was one from September 12, 1962, at Rice University, where Kennedy made a case for sending a man to the moon, saying this challenge was worthwhile, "not because [it was] easy, but because it [would be] so hard."

Schlossberg said, "My generation will inherit a complicated world, with countless, unsolved problems. Climate change is just one of them." He said climate change is the type of challenge his grandfather would have been energized about "and he could have solved."