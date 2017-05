The photos House Republicans are really going to regret taking

On the same day they voted to shred Obamacare and replace it with the American Health Care Act, House Republicans made their way to the White House for a little celebration.

Like Super Bowl or World Series winners, they gathered with President Donald Trump for some back-slapping and a photo op in the Rose Garden. There was a certain logic to it. After years of railing against Obamacare and months of internal squabbling over what to replace it with, the GOP was not passing up a victory lap (even if it was really only at about the quarter pole).