Greg Gianforte just made a massive error on the final night of the Montana special election

(CNN) On the eve of Montana's special House election, Republican nominee Greg Gianforte got into a physical altercation with a reporter from The Guardian newspaper -- an incredibly odd and potentially damaging last-minute swerve in a race that has, of late, attracted considerable national attention and money.

"Sick and tired of you guys," Gianforte can be heard saying. "Get the hell out of here." Jacobs responds: "You just body-slammed me and broke my glasses."

"Tonight, as Greg was giving a separate interview in a private office, The Guardian's Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg's face, and began asking badgering questions," Scanlon said. "Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg's wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ."

The police were called to the scene, and Jacobs told MSNBC's Chris Hayes that "I'm going to get my elbow checked out." Buzzfeed's Alexis Levinson, who was also at the event, tweeted that "Gallatin County Sherriffs now taking witness statements."

Levinson added : "(Gianforte) is leaving the event without speaking. I asked his aide what (was) going on and (they) wouldn't answer."

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Department said only that it was "currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte."

How many votes remain to be cast -- and how many of those voters are truly undecided and might be swayed by an episode like this -- remains to be seen. And, because so many of the details are unclear at the moment, it's not at all certain how the story even turns out over the next 24 hours.

But I will say that the audio released by the Guardian seems damning for Gianforte. And it doesn't jibe, at all, with the statement released by the campaign.

This latest controversy couldn't have come at a worse time for Republicans. Polling has shown the Montana special election narrowing in the race's final days, despite the fact that President Donald Trump carried the "Last Best Place" by 20 points in 2016. Republicans, already on edge about the possibility of a wave forming that might endanger their House majority in 2018 , view a win in Montana as a way to settle their nerves and push back against the negative national narrative -- particularly with the special election in Georgia's 6th District next month looking like a dicier proposition for the party.