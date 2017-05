Greg Gianforte just made a massive error on the final night of the Montana special election

This latest controversy couldn't have come at a worse time for Republicans. Polling has shown the Montana special election narrowing in the race's final days, despite the fact that President Donald Trump carried the "Last Best Place" by 20 points in 2016. Republicans, already on edge about the possibility of a wave forming that might endanger their House majority in 2018 , view a win in Montana as a way to settle their nerves and push back against the negative national narrative -- particularly with the special election in Georgia's 6th District next month looking like a dicier proposition for the party.