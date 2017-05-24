(CNN) Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said Wednesday he might call on Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller to meet with him and the ranking Democrat on his committee, California's Dianne Feinstein, if the FBI declines to provide documents requested by his committee.

Grassley said he had not heard back yet from the FBI regarding his request that they provide memos of conversations between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey.

That request, issued last Wednesday, came before Mueller was appointed as a special counsel. Grassley said he and Feinstein may have to meet with Mueller to determine what they can get their hands on and what will be withheld by Mueller's investigators.

"We are still deciding what to do, but we both think very seriously you can't let it drop," the Iowa Republican told CNN Wednesday afternoon.

