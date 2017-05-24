Breaking News

First on CNN: Grassley may call on Mueller over documents request

By Tom LoBianco, CNN

Updated 4:09 PM ET, Wed May 24, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: Robert S. Mueller III, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks at the International Conference on Cyber Security (ICCS) on August 8, 2013 in New York City.

(CNN)Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said Wednesday he might call on Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller to meet with him and the ranking Democrat on his committee, California's Dianne Feinstein, if the FBI declines to provide documents requested by his committee.

Grassley said he had not heard back yet from the FBI regarding his request that they provide memos of conversations between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey.
That request, issued last Wednesday, came before Mueller was appointed as a special counsel. Grassley said he and Feinstein may have to meet with Mueller to determine what they can get their hands on and what will be withheld by Mueller's investigators.
"We are still deciding what to do, but we both think very seriously you can't let it drop," the Iowa Republican told CNN Wednesday afternoon.
The Judiciary committee is one of at least four congressional committees currently investigating Russian meddling into the US elections last year and whether there was any collusion with Trump's presidential campaign.