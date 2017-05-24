Cardinal Dolan confident Pope 'got his points across' with Trump

Story highlights "I would not be surprised at all if the Pope got his points across," Cardinal Timothy Dolan said

During the campaign, the Pope appeared to question Trump's commitment to Christian values

(CNN) The archbishop of New York said Wednesday he is confident Pope Francis -- who has implicitly criticized Donald Trump in the past -- spoke candidly with the President at their Vatican meeting.

"I would not be surprised at all if the Pope got his points across," Cardinal Timothy Dolan told CNN's Chris Cuomo Wednesday on "New Day." "This is a man that's come across as the greatest prophet and protection of the poor and vulnerable and marginalized throughout the world."

"So, that he would speak of those values and principles, I'm sure he did," Dolan added. "I think he does to every world leader. I think he especially would to the president of the strongest, mightiest power on the face of the earth."

Neither Trump nor the Pope revealed what their conversation entailed at their Wednesday meeting, but the Vatican said in a statement that the two men discussed "the promotion of peace in the world through political negotiation and interreligious dialogue" and focused on the need to protect Christians in the Middle East.

Read More