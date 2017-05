Bill Clinton lawyer: My best advice for Trump

Third, the mainstream press is your friend. I know this is hard for you to believe, but trust me. Once you've got your team set up in the counsel's office, assemble the most damaging information that relates to the investigations and give it all to the press in its full and correct context. That's right, be transparent. When dealing with the campaign finance allegations, we couldn't get the information out fast enough -- Secret Service visitor logs fundraising documents , and even videos of White House events (once we found them). Doing this ensured that the related congressional investigations were old news and didn't break new ground. Hence, they had little impact.