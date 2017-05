Bernie Sanders: Trump's budget is immoral

This is a budget that says that if you are the richest family in America , you will get a multi-billion-dollar tax break through the repeal of the estate tax . But, at the same time, if you are a lower income senior citizen you will not be able to get the one nutritious meal a day you now receive through the Meals on Wheels program or the help you desperately need if you have a disability and are trying to survive on a $1,200 a month Social Security check.