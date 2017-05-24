Bernie Sanders: Trump's budget is immoral

Story highlights Bernie Sanders: Trump's budget exposes his promises as cheap campaign rhetoric

Trump's assurances on Social Security and Medicaid were merely meant to get votes

Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont and a former presidential candidate, is serving his second term in the Senate. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The budget introduced this week by the Trump administration constitutes nothing less than a massive transfer of wealth from working families, the elderly, children, the sick and the poor to the top 1%.

Sen. Bernie Sanders

At a time when the very rich are already getting much richer while the middle class continues to shrink, this is a budget for the billionaire class, for Wall Street, for corporate CEOs, and for the wealthiest people in this country.

This is a budget that says that if you are the second-wealthiest family in America -- a family that has contributed many hundreds of millions to the Republican Party -- billions are also coming your way. But if you are a working-class student trying to figure out how you could possibly afford college, your dream of a college education could evaporate because of more than $143 billion in cuts to student financial assistance programs.