After spending three days in a Formula One car competing at the Spanish Grand Prix, the two-time F1 champion flew to Indianapolis the evening after the race to take on a new challenge.

Since then, it's been all hands to the pump as he prepares for this weekend's Indy 500. In choosing the Brickyard over the iconic Monaco GP, Alonso is attempting to be just the ninth rookie to win what's been dubbed "the greatest spectacle in racing."

"It's been quite intense," Alonso told CNN. "We've put out a lot of laps on the practice days on the first part of the week, and then we arrived on the weekend, had good preparation and the qualifying was fine.

"Running in traffic has been the biggest thing that I have to learn. I have to adapt. You know, we are running very, very fast, an average of 370 kmh. And then, you know, you have another 32 cars nearly at the same speed trying to overtake you, and you try to overtake them.

"You're running very close, not only in the straights but in the corners. That's probably the biggest difference to F1."

Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 Fernando Alonso is looking to join the Indy 500 greats with victory next Sunday. Hide Caption 1 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 Huge crowds congregate for the 2016 Indy 500 held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Hide Caption 2 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 Racers compete over 200 laps (500 miles) in a race that forms part of motorsport's "Triple Crown" -- the Indy 500, the Monaco Grand Prix, and the Le Mans 24-hour race. Hide Caption 3 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 Organizers estimate around 300,000 spectators attend the race which is full of incident and drama. Hide Caption 4 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 Cars take to the start line for the first ever Indy 500 in 1911. May 28 marks the 101st edition of the event. Hide Caption 5 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 Victory begins to sink in for last year's winner, Alexander Rossi. A former F1 driver, Rossi won the race as a rookie despite starting from 11th place on the grid. The American has since signed a long-term contract with Andretti and is competing again this year. Hide Caption 6 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 The race usually lasts around three hours, with Brazil's Tony Kanaan holding the record after clocking an average speed of 187.433 mph (301.644 km/h) over the 200 laps in 2013. Hide Caption 7 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 The Borg-Warner trophy is one of the most magnificent and unusual in sport, with a three-dimensional portrait of each winner's face carved on the surface.

Hide Caption 8 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 Scottish driver Dario Franchitti, who won the Indy 500 on three occasions, poses with the trophy at the Brickyard in 2010. Hide Caption 9 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 The race is rich with tradition. A bottle of milk has been presented to the winner ever since Louis Meyer, who won three titles between 1928-1936, requested a glass following his triumph in 1936. Here, Rossi douses himself after his 2016 victory. Hide Caption 10 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 Driver Helio Castroneves, a three-time Indy 500 winner, climbed the fence with his team after winning in 2001. He made a habit of it throughout his career, and gained the nickname "Spiderman." Hide Caption 11 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 Winners traditionally kiss the bricks on the finish line of track, as seen with 2014 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay. Hide Caption 12 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 Since 1976, Jeanetta Holder, a long-time fan of the Indy 500, has produced a custom-made quilt for the winner, earning her the title "Quilt Lady." Here, 2013 champion Tony Kanaan snuggles up in his prize blanket. Hide Caption 13 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 Early editions of the event are a relic of a bygone era in motorsport. In 1913, Norway's Gil Andersen drove alongside his mechanic. Hide Caption 14 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 As is the requirement in Indy Car Racing, cars have an open-wheel formula. Hide Caption 15 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 Pit crews direct their drivers at the 2008 Indy 500. Hide Caption 16 of 17 Photos: Step inside the Indy 500 Drivers and their teams fill the track for the US national anthem in 2008. Hide Caption 17 of 17

Predicting the unpredictable

Alonso will start from fifth place on the grid after clocking an average speed of 231.3 mph (372.241 kph). Scott Dixon of the Chip Ganassi racing team took pole, while last year's champion Alex Rossi will start third.

Alonso says Rossi's recent victory has cranked up the pressure, but admits he has set no firm goals to win the race.

"That definitely adds a bit of pressure because I know a rookie won last year," said Alonso. "At the end of the day, I came here with the feeling that I had to live the experience, I had to enjoy this experience.

"Now the second thing is just to enjoy the race, I don't have a clear target. Obviously winning is a dream, but I think the race is so unpredictable that my mind going into the race is just to live and enjoy this unique moment.

"The race will keep changing ... You need to deal with that. You cannot plan, you have to enjoy, you have to drive fast, especially at the end of the race. Let's see what the outcome is."

And as for a future with IndyCar? Alonso isn't so sure -- for now, his sights are set on this weekend, and beyond that it's business as usual with Formula One, this season and next.

"The priority is for next year and to win the Formula One world championship," he said. "This year we are not in this position so we took this opportunity.

"I'm missing one race to attempt the Indy 500, but if everything goes well next year we don't need to miss anything and we can go for the Formula One world championship."

Alonso's 'amazing' influence on IndyCar

For last year's winner Rossi, Alonso's temporary switch to IndyCar has been significant for him personally and for the sport as a whole.

"It's been amazing. He's one of my heroes growing up watching Formula One and he has always been, in my opinion, one of the best drivers in the world. So to be able to work with him for a couple of weeks has been a huge privilege."

Like Alonso, Rossi also came to IndyCar via F1, albeit at an earlier stage of his career. He competed in five grands prix with Manor Marussia in 2015 before swapping to IndyCar last year. He became the 100th person to lift the Borg Warner trophy -- a victory that lead to a long-term contract with Andretti.

The American says that he and Alonso have been out for dinner ahead of this year's race, where he offered advice as a fellow F1 convert.

The impact of someone as high-profile as Alonso temporarily switching to IndyCar has been immediately noticeable, says Rossi.

"I think it was the largest ever online views that IndyCar has ever had when he was not only doing his private test, but also in the days leading up to his qualifying at the weekend.

"There's been a huge kind of global impact that he's had and it's been super-positive for the sport. And it just shows the relevance not just of IndyCar but of the Indianapolis 500 and how important this championship is and this race is and it's been really cool to see how quickly it's grown.

In terms of other F1 racers taking the trip across the Atlantic, Rossi says that several young racers he grew up with -- Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz, and Sauber's Marcus Ericsson -- are "super interested" in what he's been doing with IndyCar.