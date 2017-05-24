(CNN) An African national has been voted to head the World Health Organization for the first time in the agency's history.

Ethiopian Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was voted as the Director General of the World Health Organization after winning over 66% of the required votes defeating his closest challenger, UK's David Nabarro.

In nearly 70 years of the agency's existence, Ghebreyesus, the former Ethiopian health minister, is the first non-physician to get elected.

Ghebreyesus will succeed outgoing WHO boss Margaret Chan who has been Director General since 2007.

During the session, he noted that only half of people today currently have access to health care without risking impoverishment.

As Ethiopia's health minister, he turned around an ailing system and led a reform of the country's health section creating 3500 medical centers and increased the medical workforce by 38,000 -- the vast majority of them women.

His leadership during this time was praised by former USAID administrator Ariel Pablos-Mendez, who wrote in an opinion piece for CNN: "Ethiopia has fallen short in some health markers... but by almost any measure, it is showing the way to a new era in world health. The basis of this progress has been innovative leadership by Dr. Tedros"