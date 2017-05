Graco recalls more than 25,000 car seats

Nearly 361,000 toddlers were treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falls or tip-overs from 1990 to 2010, according to a study in Academic Pediatrics.In February, Britax recalled 676,000 B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers sold in the United States due to possible fall hazard when used as a travel system. An additional 41,100 strollers were sold in Canada and Mexico. The company had received reports of 26 injuries to children.To help avoid injuries, parents should buckle their children into stollers and carriers and make sure they're seated, avoid hanging items from handles, make sure the stroller or carrier is appropriately sized, lock the stroller when parked and check Recalls.gov