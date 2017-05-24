Breaking News

Graco recalls more than 25,000 car seats

By Robert Jimison, CNN

Updated 1:53 PM ET, Wed May 24, 2017

Car seats are important to keep kids safe from birth through age 13. To make sure they're safe, find the right car seat for your child's size; make sure it's installed correctly, whether it's front-facing or rear-facing; and stay on top of recalls by registering your car seat or look for recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In 2017, Graco recalled more than 25,000 My Ride 65 car seats that might not adequately restrain children during a crash.
Nearly 361,000 toddlers were treated in hospitals for injuries caused by falls or tip-overs from 1990 to 2010, according to a study in Academic Pediatrics.

In February, Britax recalled 676,000 B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers sold in the United States due to possible fall hazard when used as a travel system. An additional 41,100 strollers were sold in Canada and Mexico. The company had received reports of 26 injuries to children.

To help avoid injuries, parents should buckle their children into stollers and carriers and make sure they're seated, avoid hanging items from handles, make sure the stroller or carrier is appropriately sized, lock the stroller when parked and check Recalls.gov.
The American Academy of Pediatrics Safe to Sleep Campaign suggests that no soft bedding -- including bumpers -- be used in cribs.
They pose a risk of suffocation, strangulation or entrapment. Mattresses should be very firm, and no toys or pillows should be used. Cribs with drop rails also should not be used. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers more guidance on how to choose a safe crib.
Soft infant and toddler carriers are designed to hold children in an upright position on a caregiver's front, back or hip. The Consumer Product Safety Commission received about 125 reports of incidents involving carriers from January 1, 1999, through July 15, 2013, and implemented new guidelines to address Infant falls, structure, fit and position issues and strap issues, stitching and seam issues.
Changing tables, like all large furniture items, should be anchored to walls to prevent tipping. The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to never step away from a baby on a changing table, even if the child is buckled or seems too young to roll.
Little Tikes recalled 540,000 toddler swings in February after reports of the swing breaking which resulted in children falling to the ground. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 39 injuries including 2 broken arms.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for a ban on the manufacture and sale of baby walkers with wheels because children can roll down stairs and become injured. They can also roll into pools or other water and get closer to items that will burn or poison them.
(CNN)Graco is recalling more than 25,000 car seats that might not adequately restrain children during a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Wednesday that the webbing in the Graco My Ride 65 car seat failed to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The agency found that children who are not appropriately restrained are at an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash.
More than 25,000 Graco My Ride 65 car seats have been recalled.
The 25,494 Graco My Ride 65 seats recalled were produced between May and August 2014. Model numbers include 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015 and 1794334. Units with a webbing code tag of 2014/06 are affected.
"In the event of a serious motor vehicle crash, the harness webbing restraining the child may break resulting in a child not being properly restrained," the agency noted.
Graco has said customers will be notified of the recall and dealers will provide consumers with a free replacement harness. The company is expected to begin the recall July 17, once replacement harnesses have been manufactured.
"While waiting for a replacement kit, consumers may continue to use My Ride 65 convertible car seats," said Danielle Clark, a spokeswoman for Graco's owner, Newell Brands.
If your model meets the recall requirement, owners can contact Graco consumer services at 1-800-345-4109. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit www.safercar.gov.