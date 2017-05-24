Breaking News

Manchester United win Europa League on emotional night following Manchester Arena bombing

By Aimee Lewis

Updated 6:04 PM ET, Wed May 24, 2017

The stage for Wednesday&#39;s Europa League final between Ajax and Manchester United was the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
The stage for Wednesday's Europa League final between Ajax and Manchester United was the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
The Europa League trophy weighs 15kg. Unusually the trophy has no handles, prompting the UEFA website to quip: &quot;The first challenge is how to hold it.&quot;
The Europa League trophy weighs 15kg. Unusually the trophy has no handles, prompting the UEFA website to quip: "The first challenge is how to hold it."
As with any major final, the hunt was on for tickets before the match.
As with any major final, the hunt was on for tickets before the match.
Ahead of the match Ajax fans enjoyed the atmosphere in Stockholm city center.
Ahead of the match Ajax fans enjoyed the atmosphere in Stockholm city center.
A marksman patrols the perimeter of the stadium. Following Monday&#39;s terror attack in Manchester, European governing body UEFA said there was &quot;no specific intelligence&quot; to suggest the match was under threat.
A marksman patrols the perimeter of the stadium. Following Monday's terror attack in Manchester, European governing body UEFA said there was "no specific intelligence" to suggest the match was under threat.
United fans put up a flag in memory of the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
United fans put up a flag in memory of the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
This was the fifth time the two clubs had met in European competitions, with each side having two wins in their previous encounters.
This was the fifth time the two clubs had met in European competitions, with each side having two wins in their previous encounters.
Each team was allocated 9,500 tickets for the match but reports suggested twice that number of fans were expected to travel to Sweden for the crucial match.
Each team was allocated 9,500 tickets for the match but reports suggested twice that number of fans were expected to travel to Sweden for the crucial match.
An Ajax supporter holds a lit flare prior to kick off.
An Ajax supporter holds a lit flare prior to kick off.
The scheduled minute&#39;s silence before the final turned into a minute&#39;s applause.
The scheduled minute's silence before the final turned into a minute's applause.
Paul Pogba, the world&#39;s most expensive footballer, scored in the 18th minute to give the English side a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Paul Pogba, the world's most expensive footballer, scored in the 18th minute to give the English side a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored United&#39;s second goal from close range early in the second half.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored United's second goal from close range early in the second half.
Marouane Fellaini won 15 aerial duels -- a Europa League record for one match.
Marouane Fellaini won 15 aerial duels -- a Europa League record for one match.
Captain Wayne Rooney lifted the trophy as United&#39;s players celebrated the club&#39;s first Europa League title.
Captain Wayne Rooney lifted the trophy as United's players celebrated the club's first Europa League title.
United&#39;s Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has now won three trophies in his first season at Old Trafford.
United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has now won three trophies in his first season at Old Trafford.
Story highlights

  • Deadly bomb attack in Manchester killed 22 people
  • Man Utd players wore black armbands
  • Club wins Europa League for first time

(CNN)Manchester is a city in mourning and so the meaning of Manchester United's Europa League final against Ajax Wednesday changed significantly in the two days since the suicide bombing which killed 22 people and injured many more.

At the Friends Arena in Stockholm, a United fan held aloft a poster which read: "Come on United, do it for Manchester." And they did, beating their Dutch opponents 2-0.
Paul Pogba, the world's most expensive footballer and a man who, less than a fortnight ago, lost his father to a long-term illness, gave United the lead with a 25-yard deflected strike.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, another expensive summer purchase, hooked the ball home from six yards to double United's lead and secure the English side a first Europa League title and a place in next season's Champions League.
A sixth-place finish in the English Premier League meant United had to win this match if they wanted to secure Champions League qualification.
Not only will Jose Mourinho's men be playing among Europe's elite next season, benefiting from the prestige and financial rewards that will bring, but the club has now completed its collection of major trophies.
United are now only the fifth club -- alongside Ajax, Chelsea, Juventus and Bayern Munich -- to have won all three European trophies.
Paul Pogba, the world's most expensive footballer, scored Manchester United's first goal to give the English side a 1-0 lead at halftime (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Not a time to critique performance

Last week there was talk that this match would determine the success of Mourinho's first season in charge at Old Trafford.
The only manager in United's history to win a trophy in his first season -- his team won the League Cup in February and Community Shield in August -- Mourinho concludes the campaign with three trophies.
But win or lose, with the identities of those who lost their lives on Monday continuing to be released, now would not have been the time to critique the team's performance.
The scheduled minute's silence turned into a minute's applause before the final
In Stockholm, a city recovering from its own terrorist atrocity after a stolen truck was driven into pedestrians on a busy shopping street, killing five, the consensus was that the pre-match mood was somber.
A minute's silence held before the match turned into a minute's applause and United's players wore black armbands in tribute to those who had been killed and injured in Monday's terrorist attack.
The squad celebrated their victory joyfully, with cries of "ole! ole!"
Cheers echoed around the arena as the club's captain Wayne Rooney, who came on as a second-half substitute, lifted the club's latest trophy aloft.

Ajax below par

With an average age of 22 years and 282 days, Ajax named the youngest side ever to start in a major European final. In defender Matthijs de Ligt, aged 17 and 285 days, they also had the youngest player to feature in a European final.
Peter Bosz's men had sparkled in this competition on their way to the final, playing in a manner the coach describes as the "Ajax way" -- pressing quickly, passing swiftly.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores Manchester United's second goal of the evening
Bosz, in his first season, has revived the club -- although they did finish second in the Dutch top flight -- and is preaching the principles which originate from Johan Cruyff, the club's former player and coach.
But Ajax were disappointing against a United side which defended smartly to stifle their opponents.
Despite enjoying greater possession, Bosz's inexperienced team struggled in what was the club's first European final since 1996.
Zlatan is steak? Juan Mata's tapas all-stars

Their most significant move came with a weaving run by the on-loan Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore, but it came to an end inside the box after a Daley Blind challenge.
Once Chris Smalling directed Blind's corner towards Mkhitaryan for the Armenian to score his sixth Europa League goal of the season early in the second half, a United victory felt inevitable.
Marouane Fellaini came close to a third goal for United, but his header from Pogba's delicious cross went straight at Andre Onana.
However, two goals proved enough for Mourinho's men on a difficult evening.