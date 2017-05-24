(CNN) UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd slammed US leaks on the investigation into the Manchester attack as "irritating" Wednesday and said she had made it clear that it "should not happen again."

A string of details about Monday's deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena have emerged from US law enforcement sources before being released by British police or officials.

"The British police have been very clear that they want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity, the element of surprise," Rudd told BBC Radio 4's "Today" program. "So it is irritating if it gets released from other sources and I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again."

Asked if the leaks from US officials had compromised the ongoing investigation, Rudd said she "wouldn't go that far."

But, she added, "I can say that they are perfectly clear about the situation and that it shouldn't happen again."

Rudd (L) and Prime Minister Theresa May (C) in Manchester on Tuesday.