Manchester (CNN) The moment a Muslim man and an elderly Jewish woman prayed together at a makeshift memorial in Manchester two days after Monday night's concert attack has captured people's attention.

As Black began to cry, Patel comforted her; "What can you say?" Black said when asked about her reaction to the terror attack.

Black, who describes herself as one of the few remaining Jewish people in Blackburn, said she considers Patel "a very good friend."

Patel comforted Black as she began to cry at the temporary memorial.

Earlier Wednesday, Amber Rudd, the British Home Secretary, said the 22-year-old behind the deadly bombing was known to security services. Police named him as Salman Abedi, a British-born national of Libyan descent.

Community comes together

On Tuesday evening, hundreds attended a vigil outside Manchester City Hall in honor of the victims.

"We will stand together to say that this city is greater than the force that aligns itself against it," David Walker, Bishop of Manchester, told the crowd.