The story everyone's sharing about Roger Moore

By Emily Smith, CNN

Updated 12:36 AM ET, Wed May 24, 2017

English actor Roger Moore is flanked by Gloria Hendry, left, and Jane Seymour in this photo from the James Bond movie &quot;Live and Let Die&quot; in 1973. Moore, who portrayed Bond in seven films, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/23/entertainment/roger-moore-dies/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died Tuesday, May 23,&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 89.
English actor Roger Moore is flanked by Gloria Hendry, left, and Jane Seymour in this photo from the James Bond movie "Live and Let Die" in 1973. Moore, who portrayed Bond in seven films, died Tuesday, May 23, at the age of 89.
Moore rides a horse in Hollywood circa 1955. He moved to the United States in 1953 and made his American television debut in the Hallmark Hall of Fame&#39;s production of &quot;Julius Caesar.&quot;
Moore rides a horse in Hollywood circa 1955. He moved to the United States in 1953 and made his American television debut in the Hallmark Hall of Fame's production of "Julius Caesar."
Moore wears a sweater in his modeling days, before he found fame in his acting career.
Moore wears a sweater in his modeling days, before he found fame in his acting career.
Moore and his wife at the time, singer Dorothy Squires, prepare to leave London after a two-week vacation in 1959. Moore was married four times.
Moore and his wife at the time, singer Dorothy Squires, prepare to leave London after a two-week vacation in 1959. Moore was married four times.
Moore appears in an episode of the British TV series &quot;The Saint&quot; circa 1963. He starred as Simon Templar from 1962 to 1969.
Moore appears in an episode of the British TV series "The Saint" circa 1963. He starred as Simon Templar from 1962 to 1969.
Moore sits on the set of the film &quot;Crossplot&quot; in 1968.
Moore sits on the set of the film "Crossplot" in 1968.
Moore and his third wife, actress Luisa Mattioli, are photographed at their wedding ceremony in 1969.
Moore and his third wife, actress Luisa Mattioli, are photographed at their wedding ceremony in 1969.
Moore and Mattioli are accompanied by their children at London Airport in 1971. Moore had three children, all with Mattioli.
Moore and Mattioli are accompanied by their children at London Airport in 1971. Moore had three children, all with Mattioli.
Moore brings his 1-year-old son, Christian, on the set of the 1974 film &quot;The Man with the Golden Gun.&quot;
Moore brings his 1-year-old son, Christian, on the set of the 1974 film "The Man with the Golden Gun."
Moore on the set of &quot;The Man With The Golden Gun.&quot;
Moore on the set of "The Man With The Golden Gun."
Moore plays James Bond in 1979&#39;s &quot;Moonraker.&quot;
Moore plays James Bond in 1979's "Moonraker."
Moore and friends on the set of &quot;The Muppet Show&quot; in 1980.
Moore and friends on the set of "The Muppet Show" in 1980.
Moore and some of his co-stars from the 1983 Bond film &quot;Octopussy.&quot;
Moore and some of his co-stars from the 1983 Bond film "Octopussy."
Moore&#39;s last movie as Bond was &quot;A View to a Kill&quot; in 1985.
Moore's last movie as Bond was "A View to a Kill" in 1985.
Moore acts on stage in &quot;The Play What I Wrote.&quot;
Moore acts on stage in "The Play What I Wrote."
Moore is greeted by Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in 2006. In 2003, he was knighted for his charity work.
Moore is greeted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in 2006. In 2003, he was knighted for his charity work.
Moore is joined by his fourth wife, actress Kristina Tholstrup, and other family members as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.
Moore is joined by his fourth wife, actress Kristina Tholstrup, and other family members as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.
Moore stands beside an Aston Martin during a photo shoot in Milton Keynes, England, in 2008.
Moore stands beside an Aston Martin during a photo shoot in Milton Keynes, England, in 2008.
Moore signs autographs at the launch of his book &quot;Bond on Bond&quot; in 2012.
Moore signs autographs at the launch of his book "Bond on Bond" in 2012.
(CNN)It's the touching tale being shared across social media following Roger Moore's death. Londoner Marc Hayes recalled a story about the actor, who was best known for his portrayal of James Bond in the 70s and 80s, on Facebook. The post is a poignant reminder of why we idolize television and movie stars.

Read it below:
As an seven year old in about 1983, in the days before First Class Lounges at airports, I was with my grandad in Nice Airport and saw Roger Moore sitting at the departure gate, reading a paper. I told my granddad I'd just seen James Bond and asked if we could go over so I could get his autograph. My grandad had no idea who James Bond or Roger Moore were, so we walked over and he popped me in front of Roger Moore, with the words "my grandson says you're famous. Can you sign this?"
As charming as you'd expect, Roger asks my name and duly signs the back of my plane ticket, a fulsome note full of best wishes. I'm ecstatic, but as we head back to our seats, I glance down at the signature. It's hard to decipher it but it definitely doesn't say 'James Bond'. My grandad looks at it, half figures out it says 'Roger Moore' - I have absolutely no idea who that is, and my hearts sinks. I tell my grandad he's signed it wrong, that he's put someone else's name - so my grandad heads back to Roger Moore, holding the ticket which he's only just signed.
I remember staying by our seats and my grandad saying "he says you've signed the wrong name. He says your name is James Bond." Roger Moore's face crinkled up with realisation and he beckoned me over. When I was by his knee, he leant over, looked from side to side, raised an eyebrow and in a hushed voice said to me, "I have to sign my name as 'Roger Moore' because otherwise...Blofeld might find out I was here." He asked me not to tell anyone that I'd just seen James Bond, and he thanked me for keeping his secret. I went back to our seats, my nerves absolutely jangling with delight. My grandad asked me if he'd signed 'James Bond.' No, I said. I'd got it wrong. I was working with James Bond now.
Many, many years later, I was working as a scriptwriter on a recording that involved UNICEF, and Roger Moore was doing a piece to camera as an ambassador. He was completely lovely and while the cameramen were setting up, I told him in passing the story of when I met him in Nice Airport. He was happy to hear it, and he had a chuckle and said "Well, I don't remember but I'm glad you got to meet James Bond." So that was lovely.
And then he did something so brilliant. After the filming, he walked past me in the corridor, heading out to his car - but as he got level, he paused, looked both ways, raised an eyebrow and in a hushed voice said, "Of course I remember our meeting in Nice. But I didn't say anything in there, because those cameramen - any one of them could be working for Blofeld."
I was as delighted at 30 as I had been at 7. What a man. What a tremendous man.