Miley Cyrus dedicates 'Voice' performance to Manchester victims

(CNN) Miley Cyrus showed her support for Ariana Grande and the victims of the recent Manchester terror attack on Tuesday's season finale of "The Voice."

"I'd like to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday," Cyrus said. "Our hearts are with you."

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Harry Styles have all offered their condolences.

Usher and "Voice" contestant Chris Blue also shared a moving duet of R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts" that host Carson Daly said was meant to "lift people up" in light of the events in Manchester.

Blue was crowned the winner of the season at the end of the two-hour finale.

On Tuesday, Grande was spotted arriving at her home in Florida, having flown there from the U.K.

Earlier in the day, a source told CNN the singer was suspending her "Dangerous Woman" tour, which was set to include upcoming concerts this week at London's O2 Arena.