(CNN) Kit Harington knows it's going to be tough to distance himself from Jon Snow.

Prior to snagging his "GOT" role, Harington had only had one previous professional gig -- the 2008 film "War Horse."

Harington said he's very aware of how fortunate he was to land the role of Snow on the hit HBO series.

"'Thrones' nicely bookended my twenties, but I'm thirty now," he said. "Maybe I can reinvent myself and get away from an image that's so synonymous with 'Thrones.' But maybe this was the role I was always meant to play and that was it."

