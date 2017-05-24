(CNN) Kit Harington knows it's going to be tough to distance himself from Jon Snow.

Prior to snagging his "GOT" role, Harington had only had one previous professional gig -- the 2008 film "War Horse."

Harington said he's very aware of how fortunate he was to land the role of Snow on the hit HBO series.

"'Thrones' nicely bookended my twenties, but I'm thirty now," he said. "Maybe I can reinvent myself and get away from an image that's so synonymous with 'Thrones.' But maybe this was the role I was always meant to play and that was it."

Harington, who is in a relationship with former "Thrones" co-star Rose Leslie, sounds like he's not going to miss all the attention that has come with being a heartthrob on one of TV's hottest shows.

"I'll enjoy the madness quieting a bit," he said. "I'd like a few years of relative obscurity."

Not that he'll get that anytime soon.

The eagerly awaited "Game of Thrones" Season 7 of starts July 16. Season 8 will be the show's final.

Harington said he'd like to try comedy after Winter has come. Unlike some television actors, he's not trying to jump to award-winning, big screen fare.