Breaking News

Kit Harington discusses life after 'Game of Thrones'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:30 PM ET, Wed May 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New 'Game of Thrones' season revealed
New 'Game of Thrones' season revealed

    JUST WATCHED

    New 'Game of Thrones' season revealed

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New 'Game of Thrones' season revealed 00:32

(CNN)Kit Harington knows it's going to be tough to distance himself from Jon Snow.

The "Game of Thrones" star graces the cover of the latest issue of Esquire and spoke with publication about his post-show plans.
Prior to snagging his "GOT" role, Harington had only had one previous professional gig -- the 2008 film "War Horse."
Harington said he's very aware of how fortunate he was to land the role of Snow on the hit HBO series.
"'Thrones' nicely bookended my twenties, but I'm thirty now," he said. "Maybe I can reinvent myself and get away from an image that's so synonymous with 'Thrones.' But maybe this was the role I was always meant to play and that was it."
Read More
Harington, who is in a relationship with former "Thrones" co-star Rose Leslie, sounds like he's not going to miss all the attention that has come with being a heartthrob on one of TV's hottest shows.
"I'll enjoy the madness quieting a bit," he said. "I'd like a few years of relative obscurity."
Not that he'll get that anytime soon.
The eagerly awaited "Game of Thrones" Season 7 of starts July 16. Season 8 will be the show's final.
Harington said he'd like to try comedy after Winter has come. Unlike some television actors, he's not trying to jump to award-winning, big screen fare.
"I don't really aim to get into that next big Oscar film," he said. "That's not really my route."