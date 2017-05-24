(CNN) War is coming.

HBO has just released the trailer for Season 7 of "Game of Thrones," and the new sneak peek features all your Westros favorites preparing for war.

Cersei vows to defeat the numerous enemies that surround them.

Daenerys claims she was "born to rule the seven kingdoms" -- and she's got dragons on her side that are willing to take on anyone that argues with that point.

And Jon Snow's hype-men declare him, "King of the North."

