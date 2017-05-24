The Force is strong in this couple

Celebrating 'Star Wars': 40 years of memories
Tom Proprofsky and Liza Rios-Proprofsky spent almost two years planning their January 2016 "Star Wars"-themed wedding in Costa Mesa, California.
Celebrating 'Star Wars': 40 years of memories
Liza Rios-Proprofsky presented her husband Tom Proprofsky with a medal like the one Han Solo was awarded in the movies.
Celebrating 'Star Wars': 40 years of memories
Lightsabers gave the traditional unity candle an otherworldly twist.
Celebrating 'Star Wars': 40 years of memories
Liza Rios-Proprofsky posed with the Cantina band
Celebrating 'Star Wars': 40 years of memories
Tom Proprofsky and Liza Rios-Proprofsky in a life-sized action figure package.
Celebrating 'Star Wars': 40 years of memories
Guests did not have to stay in their original packaging for the wedding, either.
Celebrating 'Star Wars': 40 years of memories
Two words: Baby Ewok.
Celebrating 'Star Wars': 40 years of memories
The just-married couple walked through a ceremonial lightsaber arch at their wedding.