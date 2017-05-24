Breaking News

The Force is strong in this couple

Updated 5:03 PM ET, Wed May 24, 2017

Tom Proprofsky and Liza Rios-Proprofsky spent almost two years planning their January 2016 &quot;Star Wars&quot;-themed wedding in Costa Mesa, California.
Tom Proprofsky and Liza Rios-Proprofsky spent almost two years planning their January 2016 "Star Wars"-themed wedding in Costa Mesa, California.
Liza Rios-Proprofsky presented her husband Tom Proprofsky with a medal like the one Han Solo was awarded in the movies.
Liza Rios-Proprofsky presented her husband Tom Proprofsky with a medal like the one Han Solo was awarded in the movies.
Lightsabers gave the traditional unity candle an otherworldly twist.
Lightsabers gave the traditional unity candle an otherworldly twist.
Liza Rios-Proprofsky posed with the Cantina band
Liza Rios-Proprofsky posed with the Cantina band
Tom Proprofsky and Liza Rios-Proprofsky in a life-sized action figure package.
Tom Proprofsky and Liza Rios-Proprofsky in a life-sized action figure package.
Guests did not have to stay in their original packaging for the wedding, either.
Guests did not have to stay in their original packaging for the wedding, either.
Two words: Baby Ewok.
Two words: Baby Ewok.
The just-married couple walked through a ceremonial lightsaber arch at their wedding.
The just-married couple walked through a ceremonial lightsaber arch at their wedding.
