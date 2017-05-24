'Dirty Dancing' remake serves up a good time

(CNN) Thirty years later, nobody still puts Baby in a corner. But ABC'S "Dirty Dancing" remake fits snugly in a box, adding just enough appealing wrinkles to its predecessor's familiar moves to provide, if not the time of your life, for what it is a pretty enjoyable few hours.

The main variation from the 1987 movie, shrewdly, is to have the key players sing songs like "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" while they dance, creating more of a Broadway musical vibe. The central story is also framed by a flash-forward from 1963 to the mid-'70s that, however predictable in its contours, adds additional emotional heft to the proceedings.

Finally, several characters have been expanded in a more socially conscious way, playing up some of the "Mad Men"-esque issues of the era, without sacrificing the main focus on romance straddling the class divide.

Abigail Breslin brings wide-eyed, youthful innocence to the role of Baby, the 18-year-old girl whose annual Catskills trip with mom (Debra Messing), dad (Bruce Greenwood) and her older sister ("Modern Family's" Sarah Hyland) is thrown for a loop when she begins hanging out with Johnny (Colt Prattes), one of the resort's dance instructors.

There are other status-related tensions, including the gap between the Ivy League climbers working summers at the camp and the wrong-side-of-the-tracks kids who don't share their privilege. Adding to the Baby-Johnny impediments, her pop, a buttoned-up doctor, is led to believe that Johnny got his partner (Nicole Scherzinger), as they said back in the day, "in trouble."

Read More