Bieber fans want UK tour cancellation

@justinbieber please please cancel your concert.We want u to be safe because you are very precious to your believers...8-(

"All members of the Concert Promoters Association will continue to work with venues, police, stewarding companies and the relevant authorities and it is our understanding that outside of the Manchester Arena and the Ariana Grande tour, all other planned concerts and events will go ahead, as advertised, unless ticketholders are directly advised to the contrary," Bowdery said. "Fans should check with venues direct for specific updates."