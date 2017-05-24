Jakarta bus station struck by suspected suicide bombing, police say

(CNN) A suspected suicide bombing rocked the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Wednesday, police said.

It was not immediately clear how many people may have been wounded.

The blast took place at a bus station in eastern Jakarta, police said.

Public transportation is a vital part of life in the colossal city. With 10 million people, Jakarta is more populous than New York City or London.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast. But in the past, Jakarta has fallen victim to violence claimed by ISIS.

