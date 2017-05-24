Art duo create 3D miniatures of iconic photos

The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
Sam Shere – At first glance it could appear like an elaborate movie set. In fact, it's a miniature model of photographer Sam Shere's well-known 1937 image of the Hindenburg disaster. The eerily realistic work is one of around a dozen famous pictures recreated by Swiss artists Jojakim Cortis and Adrian Sonderegger.
The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
Stuart Franklin – Over the last three years, the artists have recreated some of history's most memorable scenes, spending anywhere from two days to two weeks on each model. One of the most taxing was Stuart Franklin's photograph of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. "Building he first tank was fun, the second one was ok, and then after that it was just hard work," said Cortis.
The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
John Thomas Daniels – Each image steps back a little from the model, giving a sense of scale and revealing the equipment used in the making. "We didn't want to mislead people, and we wanted to show how we did it," said Cortis. Here, photographer John Thomas Daniels captured the Wright brothers' first flight in 1903.
The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
Ernest Brooks – Fishing wire and transparent paper were often used to suspend clouds, as seen in this recreated 1917 photo by Ernest Brooks of "Five Soldiers Silhouetted at the Battle of Broodseinde."
The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
Buzz Aldrin – The artworks raise interesting questions about authenticity -- are the original photographs any more real than the photographs of miniature models? "There are many miniatures that we did which were of faked or staged events," said Cortis. "Loch Ness is obviously faked. And there are stories on the web where people think Stanley Kubrick faked these moon pictures," he added of Buzz Aldrin's 1969 image of his bootprint.
The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
Francis Browne – Here, a recreated model of Francis Brown's 1912 "The Last Photo of the Titanic Afloat," appears to magically sail out of the page.
The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
Toshihiko Sato – Look closer and you'll see the batteries on the left are the same size as this illuminated Concorde inspired by Toshihiko's 2000 photo.
The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
Sean Adair – Cortis sees a distinction between world events we can remember, and those before our time. "In images like 9/11, everybody remembers what they were doing at the time. When people look at these pictures, the feelings are more personal," he said of Sean Adair's photo of the smoking World Trade Center.
The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
"Can we ever really trust a photograph?" said Cortis, pondering the authenticity of Marmaduke Wetherell's 1934 image of the Loch Ness Monster.
The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
Unknown U.S. soldier – The artists used a toy store figurine to recreate this 2003 photo of a hooded prisoner at Abu Ghraib in Iraq.
The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
Ludwig Wegmann – Playdough and women's stockings were used to create the man on the balcony in Ludwig Wegmann's haunting image of the 1972 Munich Olympics kidnapping.
The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
Louis-Auguste Bisson and Auguste-Rosalie Bisson – The saying "making a mountain out of a molehill" is given new meaning in this model of Louis-Auguste Bisson and Auguste-Rosalie Bisson's 1861 "Ascent of Mont Blanc."
The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
Charles Levy – Bag loads of cotton wool was used to recreate Charles Levy's image of the 1945 bombing of Nagasaki, originally taken from one of the B-29 planes used in the U.S. attack on Japan.
The biggest moments in history come alive in tiny detail
Andreas Gursky – It might seem simplistic compared to other images, by Andreas Gursky's "Rhein II" was the most expensive photograph ever sold, when it was auctioned for $4.3 million in 2011. The German photographer used digital imaging to remove passersby and buildings, giving the picture its uninterrupted view of the river. Whether it's an original, or a recreated model, reality is never clear-cut in the world of photography.