Cannes 2017: 'The Square' skewers the dark side of the art world

By Thomas Page, CNN

Updated 6:26 AM ET, Wed May 24, 2017

Ruben Ostlund's film "The Square" draws on an installation he created in collaboration with film producer Kalle Boman. Beginning life in the design museum Vandolorum in Varnamo, Sweden, the piece was intended to promote altruism and highlight the social contract that underpins society. It became a sight for protests, gigs and marriage proposals, and is still popular today.

But what if "The Square" was misused? Subverting his own installation, Ostlund's latest film satirizes performance art and public art, exploring their divorce from reality.
Ruben Ostlund's film "The Square" draws on an installation he created in collaboration with film producer Kalle Boman. Beginning life in the design museum Vandolorum in Varnamo, Sweden, the piece was intended to promote altruism and highlight the social contract that underpins society. It became a sight for protests, gigs and marriage proposals, and is still popular today.

But what if "The Square" was misused? Subverting his own installation, Ostlund's latest film satirizes performance art and public art, exploring their divorce from reality.

Check out the gallery to discover other occasions when art has gone awry.
On Dec. 5, 2010, photography professor and artist Wafaa Bilal has a camera implanted in the back of his head for conceptual project &quot;The 3rd I.&quot; The idea was that an image would be taken every minute for a year, and streamed live on the internet and a Qatar galler. Alas, a few months in, Bilal was forced to remove the titanium plate attached to his skull when his body rejected it, leaving the artist in constant pain.
"The 3rd I" (2010) by Wafaa Bilal On Dec. 5, 2010, photography professor and artist Wafaa Bilal has a camera implanted in the back of his head for conceptual project "The 3rd I." The idea was that an image would be taken every minute for a year, and streamed live on the internet and a Qatar galler. Alas, a few months in, Bilal was forced to remove the titanium plate attached to his skull when his body rejected it, leaving the artist in constant pain.
Shia LaBeouf&#39;s latest venture, &quot;He Will Not Divide Us,&quot; has lived a troubled life. Located outside the Museum of Moving Image in New York, the actor-turned-artist invited the public to speak into the camera and repeat the title in a show of unity in the wake of the 2016 US presidential election. LaBeouf was forced to shut down on Feb. 10 when it became a flashpoint for violence, resulting in multiple arrests. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;He moved the piece to New Mexico, where it was covered in spray paint and then closed less than a week in when gunshots were heard in the vicinity. It was then relocated to Liverpool, England, where it was shut down on police advice one day in after political protesters scaled the building and tried to tear down part of the installation.
"He Will Not Divide Us" (2017) by Shia LaBeouf Shia LaBeouf's latest venture, "He Will Not Divide Us," has lived a troubled life. Located outside the Museum of Moving Image in New York, the actor-turned-artist invited the public to speak into the camera and repeat the title in a show of unity in the wake of the 2016 US presidential election. LaBeouf was forced to shut down on Feb. 10 when it became a flashpoint for violence, resulting in multiple arrests.

He moved the piece to New Mexico, where it was covered in spray paint and then closed less than a week in when gunshots were heard in the vicinity. It was then relocated to Liverpool, England, where it was shut down on police advice one day in after political protesters scaled the building and tried to tear down part of the installation.
The 26-foot &quot;Forever Marilyn&quot; sculpture recreated the scene when the actress gets caught in an updraft in &quot;The Seven Year Itch.&quot; While that film preserved the star&#39;s modesty, Johnson&#39;s sculpture did not. On display in Chicago and Palm Springs, poor Marilyn was wheeled out for the masses, plenty of whom felt it necessary to capture an up-skirt shot.
"Forever Marilyn" (2011) by Seward JohnsonThe 26-foot "Forever Marilyn" sculpture recreated the scene when the actress gets caught in an updraft in "The Seven Year Itch." While that film preserved the star's modesty, Johnson's sculpture did not. On display in Chicago and Palm Springs, poor Marilyn was wheeled out for the masses, plenty of whom felt it necessary to capture an up-skirt shot.
Commissioned to celebrate the Manchester Commonwealth Games in 2002, the 184-foot burst of metal shards was supposed to represent a famous line by British sprinter Linford Christie, describing the moment he left the blocks. Six days before its unveiling, one of the steel spikes fell off. Month later another was found to have come loose and was removed by firefighters, then in 2006, another six removed for structural examination. In 2009, Manchester City Council sued Thomas Heatherwick Studio, and &quot;B Of The Bang&quot; was dismantled. Embarrassingly, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-18703854&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;it was reported&lt;/a&gt; in 2012 that the core of the $1.8-million sculpture was sold for scrap for $22,000.
"B Of The Bang" (2005) by Thomas HeatherwickCommissioned to celebrate the Manchester Commonwealth Games in 2002, the 184-foot burst of metal shards was supposed to represent a famous line by British sprinter Linford Christie, describing the moment he left the blocks. Six days before its unveiling, one of the steel spikes fell off. Month later another was found to have come loose and was removed by firefighters, then in 2006, another six removed for structural examination. In 2009, Manchester City Council sued Thomas Heatherwick Studio, and "B Of The Bang" was dismantled. Embarrassingly, it was reported in 2012 that the core of the $1.8-million sculpture was sold for scrap for $22,000.
Even if you revere the first president of the United States, is it wise to portray his as a god? On the centenary of Washington&#39;s birth, Horatio Greenough was commissioned to sculpt him, and chose to base his work on &quot;Zeus Olympios,&quot; Phidias&#39; gigantic statue and one of the seven wonders of the ancient world. When it was completed in 1841, the enthroned, half-naked president didn&#39;t go down well with the prudish public. Complaints flooded in, and it became the butt of many a joke in the capitol. Unloved, it was eventually moved to the Smithsonian in 1908, and today it lives as a peculiarity in the National Museum of American History.
"George Washington" (1832) by Horatio Greenough Even if you revere the first president of the United States, is it wise to portray his as a god? On the centenary of Washington's birth, Horatio Greenough was commissioned to sculpt him, and chose to base his work on "Zeus Olympios," Phidias' gigantic statue and one of the seven wonders of the ancient world. When it was completed in 1841, the enthroned, half-naked president didn't go down well with the prudish public. Complaints flooded in, and it became the butt of many a joke in the capitol. Unloved, it was eventually moved to the Smithsonian in 1908, and today it lives as a peculiarity in the National Museum of American History.
On paper &quot;Entropa&quot; was a collaboration between 27 artists from each member state of the European Union. In reality, the satirical piece was all Cerny, and ruffled many feathers. The sculpture, representing a large blister pack, ascribed a crude national stereotype to each country -- a strike banner for France and Dracula&#39;s castle for Romania, for example. Ambassadors pitched in and there was much opprobrium. It&#39;s still up for debate whether Cerny was looking to break down stereotypes or uphold them with &quot;Europa,&quot; but many thought it was the latter.
"Entropa" (2009) by David Cerny On paper "Entropa" was a collaboration between 27 artists from each member state of the European Union. In reality, the satirical piece was all Cerny, and ruffled many feathers. The sculpture, representing a large blister pack, ascribed a crude national stereotype to each country -- a strike banner for France and Dracula's castle for Romania, for example. Ambassadors pitched in and there was much opprobrium. It's still up for debate whether Cerny was looking to break down stereotypes or uphold them with "Europa," but many thought it was the latter.
Chinese painter and performance artist Zhu Yu made headlines after exhibiting at Ai Wei Wei-curated &quot;Fuck Off&quot; in 2000. &quot;Eating People&quot; purported to show the artist cooking a human fetus and consuming it. The backlash was instant, and Yu only fanned the flames when, &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/entertainment/2624797.stm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in a Channel 4 documentary&lt;/a&gt;, he claimed he was trying to point out that &quot;no religion forbids cannibalism ... nor can I find any law which prevents us from eating people.&quot; When images went viral, &lt;a href=&quot;https://books.google.com/books?id=HWrjBgAAQBAJ&amp;pg=PA154&amp;lpg=PA154&amp;dq=Zhu+Yu+fbi&amp;source=bl&amp;ots=03zbroK-3z&amp;sig=D7DpNCHPtCt-cpN3QlQy-dOju4w&amp;hl=en&amp;sa=X&amp;ved=0ahUKEwjwvurfz4TUAhUFQCYKHVw6AOcQ6AEILzAB#v=onepage&amp;q=Zhu%20Yu%20fbi&amp;f=false&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;there were reports &lt;/a&gt;Yu was investigated by the FBI and the British police. Years later -- and despite multiple websites claiming to have debunked the piece -- Yu maintains that the fetus was real.
"Eating People" (2000) by Zhu YuChinese painter and performance artist Zhu Yu made headlines after exhibiting at Ai Wei Wei-curated "Fuck Off" in 2000. "Eating People" purported to show the artist cooking a human fetus and consuming it. The backlash was instant, and Yu only fanned the flames when, in a Channel 4 documentary, he claimed he was trying to point out that "no religion forbids cannibalism ... nor can I find any law which prevents us from eating people." When images went viral, there were reports Yu was investigated by the FBI and the British police. Years later -- and despite multiple websites claiming to have debunked the piece -- Yu maintains that the fetus was real.
In 2003, magician David Blaine spent 44 days suspended in a glass box on the banks of the River Thames in London. Blaine gorged himself before the event, surviving on fluids, and had a thoroughly rough ride. Spectators threw golf balls and paint-filled balloons and the box, along with rotten eggs. Someone&lt;a href=&quot;http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/entertainment/3119000.stm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; tried to cut Blaine&#39;s water line&lt;/a&gt;, and another taunted the magician with a burger attached to a remote-controlled helicopter. His first words when the left the box: &quot;I love you all.&quot; He went straight to hospital.
"Above the Below" (2003) by David BlaineIn 2003, magician David Blaine spent 44 days suspended in a glass box on the banks of the River Thames in London. Blaine gorged himself before the event, surviving on fluids, and had a thoroughly rough ride. Spectators threw golf balls and paint-filled balloons and the box, along with rotten eggs. Someone tried to cut Blaine's water line, and another taunted the magician with a burger attached to a remote-controlled helicopter. His first words when the left the box: "I love you all." He went straight to hospital.
Cannes, France (CNN)A thorough take-down of the contemporary art world is already underway in "The Square" when Julien, a high-flying creative, sits down to describe his latest installation. Verbose and obfuscating, he speaks a lot but says very little.

Marina Abramović on education, fame and dying
"Garbage," we hear from the audience. "Go home." Every attempt by the artist to outline his work is punctuated with an insult. Eventually it's revealed his heckler has Tourette syndrome and the gag lands. You'd expect the film to move on, but director Ruben Ostlund decides to suspend the narrative for another minute or two, escalating our discomfort with this involuntary echo.
Ostlund revels in this type of awkwardness. These moments have become the Swede's calling card, and they're all ruthlessly cutting.
After skewering the cravenness of modern masculinity in the 2014 drama "Force Majeure," the director has turned his attention to contemporary art in "The Square," debuting in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. Dissecting the whimsies, hypocrisies and hollow values espoused by the artistic community, his appraisal is far from glowing. When art goes wrong, it goes very wrong, appears to be his argument.
&quot;The Square&quot; features a reimagined version of the Swedish royal palace, augmented in the Maximalist style to become a contemporary art gallery.
For anyone wondering what right a film director has to make these criticisms, the clue is in the title. "The Square" began life as a real gallery installation at the design museum Vandalorum, Sweden in 2014, created by Ostlund in collaboration with producer Kalle Boman.
"The Square is a sanctuary of trust and caring. Within it we all share equal rights and obligations," read its manifesto. Designed to promote altruism and remind us of the social contract that binds us all, it was moved into a public plaza in Varnamo in 2015.
Ruben Ostlund
"The city has started to use it in many different ways," Ostlund tells CNN. Along with concerts and wedding proposals, "functionally handicapped people who lost their benefits from the state went there and protested ... It was close to a high school shooting in Sweden and (students) gathered together (there), to find comfort together."
In the movie, Ostlund recreates The Square in a fictional Sweden where the royal family has been abolished and their palace turned into an art gallery. We follow its urbane chief curator Christian, played by Claes Bang, whose cerebral job is offset by his shallow lifestyle.
His fiefdom is a series of white cubes that transform objects into art with their stupefying blankness. One installation, made from piles of rubble and scree beguiles the clientele but confounds the cleaners. Even the curator can't quite take it seriously when things go awry.
&quot;You Have Nothing,&quot; a fictional installation that plays true to life.
In the run up to the launch of "The Square," Christian accidentally green-lights an exploitative viral marketing campaign, which flips the installation's values on its head and lends infamy to the project.
"How much inhumanity does it take before we access your humanity?" becomes the campaign's goading tag line.
"The media freaks out and gets super disturbed, but they walk straight into the trap," Ostlund says.
Not content with satirizing the art world, Ostlund ridicules the media's insatiable appetite for controversy. To receive meaningful coverage, "your competitors aren't other museums, but natural disasters and terror threats," a marketing agent tells gallery staff.
Alex Jones: Talk show host or performance artist?
"I think (the media) is in many ways treating terrorist events and things like that in a very, very strange way, and in a very counterproductive way," Ostlund says. Consensus doesn't make good news, discord does, say the marketers.
As Christian extolls the humanistic values of "The Square," Stockholm's many homeless inhabitants drift in and out of the frame. The curator accepts millions of kroner from wealthy donors but "I don't have any cash" is his constant refrain. It's clear that while "The Square" is a sound concept, its ideals do not extend beyond its borders.
"There are many rituals and conventions in (the art) world that makes it very separate from what's going on outside the walls of the museum," the director explains. "We're trying to attack that world a little bit and make them ask questions about what we are doing."
A human is &quot;a monkey with culture,&quot; says Ostlund. In &quot;The Square,&quot; a performance artist played by Terry Notary riffs on mankind&#39;s baser nature.
Illustrating this point is an unnerving scene involving a performance artist, played by Terry Notary, acting as a monkey. Occupying the space between art and social experiment -- and partly inspired by musician GG Allin, according to the director -- the audience at a black tie gala is told not to make eye contact with or confront "the animal" as he prowls between the dinner tables. They remain passive, even as he begins to brutally assault a female guest. It is the bystander effect taken to a chilling nth degree.
"Art is an opportunity to transcend all kinds of taboos," muses Christian. But should art do so for the sake of art?
Through art Ostlund reinforces the delicacy of the social contract and how easy it can be broken. Beneath the pleasantries, the law of the jungle still stands. However, there's a suggestion that art could also be society's redemption. After all, the director says, a human is but a "monkey with culture, trying to deal with life."
MoMA&#39;s Glenn Lowry: How art can solve our problems
Straddling both art and film worlds, the Swede appears ambivalent towards his mark, rather than condemnatory. So how should Ostlund's artist friends feel about "The Square"?
"If they are artists that actually have some content in their work, I don't think they will be afraid," he says. "But if you're playing the role of an artist and afraid of being (revealed), of course you will feel threatened by the film."

"The Square" runs in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. The winner of the Palme d'Or will be announced on Sunday May 28.