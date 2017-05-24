(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Salman Abedi, the alleged Manchester bomber, reportedly traveled to Libya for three weeks, returning to the UK only days before launching his attack, US military officials said. Police in the UK said Abedi was on the radar of intelligence services and that it is "clear that this is a network we are investigating."
-- The leaders of the Senate Russia probe issued two additional subpoenas to a pair of businesses that former national security adviser Michael Flynn ran.
-- House Speaker Paul Ryan said he doesn't agree with President Donald Trump that former FBI Director James Comey is a "nut job."
-- Separately, the team tasked with finding a new head of the FBI is resetting its search.
-- President Trump continued his trip abroad with a stop in Rome to meet Pope Francis. The pair had a private meeting, but readouts highlight terrorism, climate change and peace as agenda items covered. (Melania wore a veil to adhere to Vatican protocol.)
-- A suspected suicide bombing rocked the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.
-- Part of the scenic coastal highway in California's Big Sur region is buried by a monster of a landslide.
-- HBO might have scrapped Jon Stewart's new show, but it released the "Game of Thrones" Season 7 trailer.