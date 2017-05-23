Imam drives for hours to pay tribute to Manchester attack victims

(CNN) Imams and Muslim youth from around the UK drove to Manchester, England on Tuesday in a display of solidarity after the city's deadly terror attack.

Zishan Ahmad, an imam at London's Baitul Futuh Mosque, made the 8-hour round trip to pay tribute to the victims at a vigil outside Manchester City Hall.

He joined about 50 members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association -- and hundreds of others who attended the solemn event.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association attend vigil for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

For Ahmad, seeing a city being shaken up by tragedy is all too familiar.

"I as a Londoner experienced the same thing this great city of Manchester is experiencing," Ahmad said, referring to the attack near UK's Parliament in March that left four dead.

