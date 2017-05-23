Breaking News

How you can help Manchester victims

By Bethany Hines, CNN

Updated 12:33 PM ET, Tue May 30, 2017

People in Manchester, England, gather in St. Ann's Square on Thursday, May 25. They were observing a national minute of silence to remember the victims of a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.
People in Manchester, England, gather in St. Ann's Square on Thursday, May 25. They were observing a national minute of silence to remember the victims of a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to 15-year-old Millie Robson and her mother, Marie, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on May 25. The Queen was visiting those injured in the attack.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to 15-year-old Millie Robson and her mother, Marie, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on May 25. The Queen was visiting those injured in the attack.
A police officer guards a house in Manchester as investigations continued on May 25. Police say a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the blast.
A police officer guards a house in Manchester as investigations continued on May 25. Police say a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the blast.
Flowers and tribute messages are left for victims in St. Ann's Square.
Flowers and tribute messages are left for victims in St. Ann's Square.
A women sheds tears after observing the minute of silence in St. Ann's Square.
A women sheds tears after observing the minute of silence in St. Ann's Square.
A Manchester road is closed off as police raids continued on May 25.
A Manchester road is closed off as police raids continued on May 25.
Local residents hold Manchester City and Manchester United soccer jerseys during the national minute of silence.
Local residents hold Manchester City and Manchester United soccer jerseys during the national minute of silence.
Police officers deliver flowers to a makeshift memorial in Manchester on Wednesday, May 24.
Police officers deliver flowers to a makeshift memorial in Manchester on Wednesday, May 24.
Women cry after placing flowers in Manchester on May 24.
Women cry after placing flowers in Manchester on May 24.
A forensics team works at the scene of the explosion on Tuesday, May 23.
A forensics team works at the scene of the explosion on Tuesday, May 23.
British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns the "callous terrorist attack" as she delivers a statement in London on May 23.
British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns the "callous terrorist attack" as she delivers a statement in London on May 23.
Police help someone after the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday, May 22.
Police help someone after the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday, May 22.
People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."
People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished.
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished.
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Emergency workers and concert attendees gather outside the arena.
Emergency workers and concert attendees gather outside the arena.
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."
People are escorted away from the arena.
People are escorted away from the arena.
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
An injured man is helped at the scene.
An injured man is helped at the scene.
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
(CNN)Ariana Grande had just finished belting out her last song at her sold-out show May 22 when an explosion shook Manchester Arena in England.

A night of joy and song quickly turned into terror and pain. Now you can help those affected.
A GoFundMe account has been created by a local resident to support families of those killed and injured in the attack. (Note: Donations are taken as British pounds. Please use this conversion chart to determine how much your contribution will be in US dollars.)
Manchester City and Manchester City Football clubs have come together to pledge one million dollars to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund created by the British Red Cross.
A woman looks at the floral tributes and messages left for the victims of the concert blast, during a vigil at St Ann&#39;s Square in central Manchester, England.
A woman looks at the floral tributes and messages left for the victims of the concert blast, during a vigil at St Ann's Square in central Manchester, England.
The Manchester Evening News created this fund to help bombing victims.
The city of Manchester has set up a "Book of Condolence" for people to sign and honor the victims.
To help with the investigation, Manchester police ask witnesses to upload any photos or videos of the scene here.
Strangers are using the hashtag #RoomForManchester to open their homes to stranded or separated concertgoers.
If more ways to help are available, please reach out to us via Facebook.