Breaking News

Aid Manchester explosion victims

By Bethany Hines, CNN

Updated 2:47 PM ET, Tue May 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A forensics team works at the scene of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/22/europe/manchester-arena-incident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a deadly explosion&lt;/a&gt; that took place as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Monday, May 22. Police say a man carrying explosives &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/23/europe/manchester-terror-attack-uk/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;acted as a lone attacker&lt;/a&gt; and died in the blast.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
A forensics team works at the scene of a deadly explosion that took place as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Monday, May 22. Police say a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the blast.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
A woman looks at flowers left in St. Ann Square in Manchester on Tuesday, May 23.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
A woman looks at flowers left in St. Ann Square in Manchester on Tuesday, May 23.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns the &quot;callous terrorist attack&quot; as she &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/05/23/england-pm-may-condemns-manchester-explosion-sot.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;delivers a statement&lt;/a&gt; in London on May 23.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns the "callous terrorist attack" as she delivers a statement in London on May 23.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
Police help someone after the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Police help someone after the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
People gather outside the arena. &quot;We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night,&quot; police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. &quot;The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims.&quot;
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."
Hide Caption
5 of 14
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a &quot;loud bang&quot; a couple of minutes after Grande&#39;s set had finished.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
Emergency workers and concert attendees gather outside the arena.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Emergency workers and concert attendees gather outside the arena.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were &quot;responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available.&quot;
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."
Hide Caption
10 of 14
People are escorted away from the arena.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People are escorted away from the arena.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
An injured man is helped at the scene.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
An injured man is helped at the scene.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
06 manchester bombing reactions 052303 manchester bombing reactions 052305 manchester bombing reactions 052307 manchester arena 0522 - RESTRICTED15 manchester arena 0522 - RESTRICTED09 manchester arena 052210 manchester arena 052208 manchester arena 0522 03 manchester arena 052204 manchester arena 0533 - RESTRICTED13 manchester arena 052205 manchester arena 0522 - RESTRICTED01 manchester arena 052206 manchester arena 0522

(CNN)Ariana Grande had just finished belting out her last song at her sold-out show late Monday when an explosion shook Manchester Arena in England.

A night of joy and song quickly turned into terror and pain. Now you can help those affected.
A GoFundMe account has been created by a local resident to support families of those killed and injured in the attack. (Note: Donations are taken as British pounds. Please use this conversion chart to determine how much your contribution will be in US dollars.)
The city of Manchester has set up a "Book of Condolence" for people to sign and honor the victims.
To help with the investigation, Manchester police ask witnesses to upload any photos or videos of the scene here.
Read More
Strangers are using the hashtag #RoomForManchester to open their homes to stranded or separated concertgoers.
If more ways to help are available, please reach out to us via Facebook.