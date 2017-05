The second leg of President Trump's first overseas trip as President has him grappling with one of the world's thorniest issues -- trying to find peace in the Middle East. The President doesn't have super-lofty expectations (like leaving the region with a deal in hand), but he does hope to create some forward momentum . Trump went to Israel, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, swung by the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and made a historic visit to the Western Wall (he's the first sitting president to do so). This morning, he traveled to Bethlehem and met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Tomorrow, the President heads to Rome for an audience with Pope Francis