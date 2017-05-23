(CNN)The aftermath of an unfathomable attack in Great Britain leads off the things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
1. Concert attack
At least 22 people -- many of them children -- were killed and dozens injured when a bomb exploded after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Police are treating this as a terrorist attack, carried out by a lone suspect carrying a bomb just outside the arena. Grande, who was not injured, had just finished her set, and fans were leaving when the arena was rocked by an explosion.
Chaos and confusion followed as people ran for safety. The hashtag #RoomForManchester started trending as locals offered shelter to those in need. This attack was especially despicable because Grande's fan base is made up mostly of tween and adolescent girls. This may be the deadliest attack in Great Britain since the 2005 London bombing, which killed 52 people. Keep up all day with the latest updates here.
2. Russia investigation
The President may be out of town, but Washington is still tussling with the Russia investigation. And -- surprise, surprise -- there are new allegations. Sources tell CNN that President Trump asked Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers to publicly deny any evidence of collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign and the Russians. Yeah, they weren't real comfortable with that and refused to comply. The White House, through an unidentified spokesperson, wouldn't confirm or deny the story -- because it came from "illegal leaks" by anonymous sources.
Meanwhile, Michael Flynn (can't have a Russia story without him) is pleading the Fifth rather than complying with a subpoena from the Senate intelligence committee. The committee, which wants documents from the former national security adviser, is thinking about holding Flynn in contempt of Congress.
Finally, special counsel Robert Mueller has been briefed on fired-FBI Director James Comey's memos on his conversations with President Trump.
3. President Trump
The second leg of President Trump's first overseas trip as President has him grappling with one of the world's thorniest issues -- trying to find peace in the Middle East. The President doesn't have super-lofty expectations (like leaving the region with a deal in hand), but he does hope to create some forward momentum. Trump went to Israel, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, swung by the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and made a historic visit to the Western Wall (he's the first sitting president to do so). This morning, he traveled to Bethlehem and met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Tomorrow, the President heads to Rome for an audience with Pope Francis.
4. Texas
The Lone Star State is living up to its conservative reputation as state lawmakers passed a flurry of bills that hit on the hot-button issues of sexuality and religion. The state Senate over the weekend passed a House-approved bill that would let adoption agencies turn away willing parents on religious grounds. To become law, all it needs is Gov. Greg Abbott's signature.
Meanwhile, the House OK'd Texas' version of a "bathroom bill." Unlike North Carolina's version, which led to protests and boycotts, it would require only public high school students to use restrooms that match the gender on their birth certificates. This bill, which still must pass the Senate, is a priority for Abbott.
And that's not all. Lawmakers have also proposed a bill allowing "religious liberty" exemption for lawyers, pharmacists and nurses. One opponent of all of this called this weekend's legislative action "discrimination Sunday."
5. Alcohol and breast cancer
A drink a day may increase your risk of breast cancer, a new study says. The report, from the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research, says drinking an average of 10 grams of alcohol a day -- that's the equivalent of a glass of wine or a small can of beer -- can raise the risk of breast cancer by 5% in premenopausal women and by 9% in postmenopausal women.
