11 jurors chosen for Cosby trial

(CNN) Eleven jurors have been picked thus far for the Bill Cosby trial after the second day of jury selection at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pennsylvania. Cosby faces sexual offense charges that could land the former comedian in prison.

Seven jurors are white men, three are white women and there is one black woman.

The full jury will include 12 jurors and six alternates. They will be bused and sequestered in a hotel for the length of the trial, which is expected to last two or three weeks. The trial is set to begin June 5 in Montgomery County, north of Philadelphia.

"We made a lot of progress today," Cosby defense attorney Brian McMonagle said Tuesday outside of the courthouse. "We're looking to finish the process tomorrow, and we are hopeful that we'll be able to do so."

Cosby, 79, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault from a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

