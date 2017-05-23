US officials: Navy SEALs kill 7 militants in Yemen raid

Story highlights The operation was carried out with the support of the Yemeni government, according to CENTCOM

US special operations forces have stepped up ground operations inside Yemen in recent months

Washington (CNN) US Navy SEALs killed seven militants associated with the terrorist group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula after carrying out a raid on a compound in Yemen, US Central Command said Tuesday.

Two US service members were lightly wounded in the operation but were safely evacuated from the scene, a defense official told CNN.

The raid targeted a compound that was being used by AQAP "as a headquarters, a place to meet and plan for external operations," according to US Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman. The mission was to "disrupt" operations in a known safe haven, though another US defense official could not point to a specific disrupted operation.

The al Qaeda fighters were "likely not expecting us" because of how deep in Yemeni territory the raid occurred, Davis said. This was the "deepest we've ever gone into Yemen to fight AQAP," he said.

However, US forces were forced to call in an AC-130 gunship for air support when a firefight began, according to Davis. Additional fighters may have been killed by the strikes from the aircraft but Davis told reporters that there are "no credible indications of civilian casualties."

