The way President Trump signs guest books is different

The uproar was even more pronounced when there was recall of what then-President Obama had written in a similar visit back in 2013: "It is humbling and inspiring to visit and remember the visionary who began the remarkable establishment of the State of Israel. May our two countries possess the same vision and will to secure peace and prosperity for future generations."

It's not surprising that Trump, a man of few adjectives but strong on exclamatory statements, kept his words to a minimum. He's also figuring out this whole POTUS thing as he goes along; to be fair, this is his very first trip abroad as commander in chief. And he still wrote more than then-President George W. Bush, a president also not really known for his way with words, who signed the Yad Vashem guest book with just "God Bless Israel" on a 2008 visit.