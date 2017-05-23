Trump calls Manchester attack perpetrators 'losers'

Story highlights The attack rocked Manchester Monday night

Trump spoke Tuesday

Bethlehem (CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed those behind the Manchester attack as "losers" and reiterated his call to drive out terrorists.

"I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims. We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom," Trump said, speaking in the West Bank City of Bethlehem alongside Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who also offered his condolences to the United Kingdom and victims of the attack.

"So many young beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name. I will call them from now on losers because that's what they are," he said.

"They're losers, and we'll have more of them, but they're losers, just remember that," Trump added.

Trump called on all countries to unite in the fight against terrorism and proclaimed: "This wicked ideology must be obliterated."

