Trump: Israelis and Palestinians are ready 'to reach for peace'

Story highlights Trump met with Abbas Tuesday

He delivered remarks at The Israel Museum

Jerusalem (CNN) President Donald Trump said Tuesday in a speech here capping off his visit to Israel and the West Bank that he believes both Israelis and Palestinian leaders "are ready to reach for peace."

"The Palestinians are ready to reach for peace. I know you've heard it before. I am telling you, that's what I do. They are ready to reach for peace," Trump said. "And my meeting with my very good friend Benjamin. I can tell you also that he is reaching for peace ... Benjamin Netanyahu wants peace."

Trump delivered those remarks in a speech at the Israel Museum following his meetings on Monday and Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Trump has struck an increasingly optimistic tone on the prospects for peace in recent days, insisting that he is sensing a shift in the region that could draw Arab countries closer to Israel and create more favorable conditions for peace.

But while Trump said earlier this month that he believed brokering peace is "maybe not as difficult as people have thought," he measured his comments on Tuesday.

Read More