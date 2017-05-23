In first foreign swing, Trump works to reposition US allies

Jerusalem (CNN) Touring the Middle East this week, President Donald Trump has sought to galvanize traditional US allies against a common foe Iran , an opening bid to realign the region while advancing the prospect of peace that's long eluded American leaders.

It's a strategy that also comes with a new promise to US allies: the longstanding emphasis on democratic values, which US presidents have long pressed in talks with autocratic regimes, will no longer stand in the way of deepening ties.

It's a pronounced break with his predecessor, Barack Obama, who worked while in office to engage Tehran hoping to bring about the same goal of peace. The move was consistent with other attempts around the globe to engage countries with long-frozen ties to the US, a practice that seems to have ended when Trump took office.

For a President whose first months in office have been marked by a frenzied pace but little policy direction, Trump's move to realign traditional US allies in a united front against Iran amounts to one of the first firm outlines of a doctrine that, until now, has been rooted primarily in flexibility.

It's also one that comes with risks, including further isolating a country whose destabilization campaign extends into the regions worst crises.

"I can see a much deeper path to friendship with Israel" and Arab nations, Trump said after arriving here Monday. "A lot of it's spurred on by what's happening with Iran."

The reemphasis on traditional US alliances here has drawn broad welcome from Arab and Israeli leaders, who offered outsized praise for Trump despite few details for his plans moving forward.

On Monday, there was one tangible sign that a US bid to align Arab nations and Israel was progressing: Trump flew in Air Force One directly from Riyadh to Tel Aviv Sunday, an historic flight between two countries long at odds.

JUST WATCHED Trump: Iran must never possess nuclear weapon Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump: Iran must never possess nuclear weapon 00:53

'A terrible, terrible thing'

Speaking in Jerusalem, Trump offered the most overt criticism of his predecessor yet on his foreign swing, declaring the agreement Obama helped broker to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions a profound failure that had animated the country to support terror.

"Instead of saying thank you to the United States, they now feel emboldened," Trump said as he prepared to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose strident opposition to the Iran deal caused nearly irreparable rifts with Obama.

"It was a terrible, terrible thing for the United States to enter that deal," Trump said as Netanyahu nodded in agreement. "And believe me, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. That I can tell you."

While Trump campaigned as an ardent opponent of the Iran accord, his administration has not taken steps to formally scrap the agreement as promised. A review of the plan is underway, and Trump's State Department has said that elements of the pact are working.

But as Trump has moved across the Middle East, his message on the deal hasn't wavered. He declared to Muslim political leaders in Riyadh that any attempt to engage Iran's government was misguided and could produce further instability.

"Until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner for peace, all nations of conscience must work together to isolate it, deny it, funding for terrorism, cannot do it, and pray for the day when the Iranian people have the just and righteous government they so richly deserve," Trump said during the speech, which gathered the leaders of more than 50 Muslim nations in the Gulf for a summit on countering extremism.

JUST WATCHED Trump: Muslims must confront 'Islamic terror' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump: Muslims must confront 'Islamic terror' 01:13

'Working together'

White House officials said after Trump's slate of meetings in Saudi Arabia Sunday that they were surprised at the level of professed desire among Arab Gulf states to partner with Israel in countering Iran's aggressions.

"They're working together extremely cooperatively, and also working incredible well with Israel. I kept hearing that over and over again in all of the bilateral meetings," one official said, speaking anonymously to describe private talks.

Part of Obama's objective in brokering the nuclear deal was to bring the country to a global negotiating table, thereby establishing channels for diplomacy. Loosening sanctions in exchange for a curtailment of the nuclear program allowed a flow of western capital and goods into Iran, which Obama and his partners hoped could better integrate Iran's 80 million citizens with the rest of the world.

This week, Trump has signaled that the mode of foreign engagement focusing on fostering Democratic ideals is ending.

"We are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship," Trump said in Saudi Arabia. "Instead, we are here to offer partnership based on shared interests and values to pursue a better future."

Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, May 22. Trump sought to rebut claims that he damaged Israeli intelligence capabilities by revealing highly classified information to Russian operatives earlier this month. "Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel," Trump told reporters as he began the second leg of his first foreign tour. Hide Caption 1 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on May 22. Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the wall. Hide Caption 2 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump stands in the Western Wall plaza. To his left, in black, is Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall. Hide Caption 3 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip First lady Melania Trump, in white, visits the Western Wall. At far left is Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the President. Hide Caption 4 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The President and first lady plant a tree in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on May 22. Hide Caption 5 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump is welcomed by Netanyahu upon arriving in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 22. Trump started his trip with two days in Saudi Arabia. Hide Caption 6 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip On the way to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Hide Caption 7 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip While in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump attends the inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Joining him here are Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, center, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left. Hide Caption 8 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump speaks in Riyadh during the Arab Islamic American Summit on Sunday, May 21. Trump looked to make it clear that the United States is not at war with Islam. "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations," he said. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil." Hide Caption 9 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump sits at the summit, which included leaders from 55 Muslim-majority countries. He urged them to do more to eradicate terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam. "We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump said. "Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in stamping out radicalization." Hide Caption 10 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump poses with other leaders at the Arab Islamic American Summit. Hide Caption 11 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Saudi King Salman shakes hands with Trump on May 21. Trump is the first US president to start his first foreign trip in the Middle East. Hide Caption 12 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump meets with other heads of state in Riyadh on May 21. Hide Caption 13 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump speaks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Hide Caption 14 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21. Hide Caption 15 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip While in Riyadh, President Trump meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21. Hide Caption 16 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi share a laugh during a meeting on May 21. El-Sisi complimented Trump on his "unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible." Trump exchanged pleasantries back, praising el-Sisi's shoes. Hide Caption 17 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Riyadh's Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20. Hide Caption 18 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump sits with members of his staff and Cabinet before a meeting with Saudi King Salman on May 20. Hide Caption 19 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump and King Salman take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20. The two leaders oversaw the signing of a defense deal worth nearly $110 billion. Hide Caption 20 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The Trumps look at a display of modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh. Hide Caption 21 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip King Salman presents Trump with a gilded necklace and medal, the country's highest honor. The distinction also was bestowed upon Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Hide Caption 22 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The first lady chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the medal ceremony on May 20. Hide Caption 23 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Ivanka Trump attends the medal ceremony. Hide Caption 24 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump meets with King Salman after arriving in Riyadh on May 20. Hide Caption 25 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh. Hide Caption 26 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump is welcomed by King Salman after arriving at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Hide Caption 27 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The Trumps take part in the welcome ceremony. Hide Caption 28 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The President and first lady wave from Air Force One after landing in Riyadh. Hide Caption 29 of 29

Symbolic power

Obama used the symbolic power of presidential travel during his eight years in office to highlight and prod for democratic progress abroad. Navigating Air Force One to capitals in Myanmar, Cuba, Vietnam and Laos, Obama hoped to improve US security by luring autocratic governments to change their ways.

Countries where relations with the US had frozen, like Iran and Cuba, were brought to the negotiating table with the hope engagement could spur the beginnings of democratic reform. Allies in Europe, skeptical of US power after George W. Bush' intervention in Iraq, were given a full embrace.

"There's a danger of over-calibrating and overcorrecting on this," said Antony Blinken, a deputy secretary of state in the Obama administration. "We have to walk a very fine line between on the one hand making sure we are pushing back against Iran's objectionable activities, but not closing the door on a relationship as this country evolves, because that will only reinforce all of the hard liners in the country who want to keep Iran stuck in the past."