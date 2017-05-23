Trump's budget by the numbers: What gets cut and why

(CNN) President Donald Trump's team released its first full budget proposal on Tuesday, and while lawmakers are likely to dismiss most of it -- as they traditionally do with most White House wishlists -- the document provides fresh insight into the administration's priorities.

While the overall proposed spending is about on par with last year, at $4.1 trillion for 2018, the budget is notable for the knife it takes to domestic programs focused on science and research, the arts and, most notably, social welfare programs.

On the flip side, defense spending would be upped by about 10% and more than half of the increase in border security funds would be directed toward the construction of a "new and replacement" border wall.

Here is a rundown of the most eye-popping numbers to come out of Trump's first budget:

You can find the full administration justification for each cut right here

Independent Agencies

CHEMICAL SAFETY BOARD

"The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) is proposed for elimination consistent with the Administration's efforts to close programs that are largely duplicative of other Agency efforts."

CORPORATION FOR NATIONAL AND COMMUNITY SERVICE

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) and to provide funding for the orderly shutdown of the Agency. Funding community service and subsidizing the operation of nonprofit organizations is outside the role of the Federal Government. To the extent these activities have value, they should be supported by the nonprofit and private sectors and not with Federal subsidies provided through the complex Federal grant structure run by CNCS."

CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING

"The Budget proposes to eliminate Federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). CPB grants represent a small share of the total funding for the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR), which primarily rely on private donations to fund their operations. To conduct an orderly closeout of Federal funding, the Budget requests $30 million, which includes funding for personnel costs of $16.2 million, rental costs of $8.9 million, and other costs totaling $5.4 million."

INSTITUTE OF MUSEUM AND LIBRARY SERVICES

"The Budget proposes eliminating the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), which provides funding to museums and libraries across the country through formula and competitive grant awards. IMLS's funding supplements local, State, and private funds, which provide the vast majority of funding to museums and libraries."

INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATIONS

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the African Development Foundation (ADF) and the Inter-American Foundation (IAF) in order to streamline functions across Government. The funding included in the Budget reflects close-out costs for ADF and IAF, particularly to pay severance costs. No additional Federal funding will be needed in 2019 or beyond. The eliminations reflect the Administration's interest in maintaining overall discretionary fiscal discipline in a manner that emphasizes domestic needs over foreign assistance spending."

LEGAL SERVICES CORPORATION

"The Budget seeks to end the one-size-fits-all model of providing legal services through a single Federal grant program, the Legal Services Corporation (LSC). This proposed elimination puts more control in the hands of State and local governments which better understand the needs of their communities."

NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE ARTS

"The Budget proposes to begin shutting down the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in 2018, given the notable funding support provided by private and other public sources and because the Administration does not consider NEA activities to be core Federal responsibilities."

NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE HUMANITIES

"The Budget proposes to begin shutting down the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) in 2018, given the other sources of funding for humanities and because the Administration does not consider the activities within this agency to be core Federal responsibilities."

NEIGHBORHOOD REINVESTMENT CORPORATION

"The Budget proposes to end Federal support for the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation (NRC), commonly known as NeighborWorks, a statutorily chartered non-profit that receives the vast majority of its funding from Federal funds. A strong return on these funds has not been documented."

OVERSEAS PRIVATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

"The Budget proposes ceasing new business operations and initiating the wind-down of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) starting in 2018 to reduce unnecessary Federal interventions that distort the free market. The wind-down of OPIC is also consistent with the President's commitment to focus less overseas and more domestically, and will achieve savings in OPIC's administrative and subsidy expenses. In addition to the Budget request for $61 million in budget authority to support wind-down costs, OPIC will also collect $367 million in offsetting collections from loans, loan guarantees, and risk insurance activities executed in 2017 and prior years."

REGIONAL COMMISSIONS

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Delta Regional Authority, the Denali Commission, and the Northern Border Regional Commission, providing funding only for the orderly closure of the Agencies. The Budget restores control over community and economic development efforts to State and local governments and private entities."

U.S INSTITUTE OF PEACE

"The Budget proposes to eliminate earmarked Federal funding for the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), given it serves a niche mission that duplicates other Federal programs. The funding included in the Budget reflects close-out costs for USIP, particularly to pay severance costs. No additional Federal funding will be needed in 2019 or beyond."

U.S. TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

"The Budget proposes to eliminate funding for the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (TDA), given its mission is more appropriately served by the private sector. The Administration's request of $12 million will allow TDA to conduct an orderly closeout of the agency beginning in 2018, which includes sufficient funding for personnel, rent, program, and other closeout costs. No additional funding will be needed in 2019 and beyond."

WOODROW WILSON INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR SCHOLARS

"The Budget proposes to eliminate activities supported through Federal appropriations at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars (Center), given these activities can be supported through private fundraising and the Administration does not consider them to be core Federal responsibilities. To conduct an orderly closeout of federally funded operations, the Budget requests $7.5 million in 2018."

ALLOCATIONS TO THE HOUSING TRUST FUND AND CAPITAL MAGNET FUND

The Budget proposes to eliminate funding for the Housing Trust Fund and Capital Magnet Fund, two programs that provide Federal funding for affordable low-income housing. The Budget recognizes a greater role for State and local governments and the private sector in addressing affordable housing needs.

Department of Agriculture

MCGOVERN-DOLE INTERNATIONAL FOOD FOR EDUCATION

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education program, which is duplicative of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs, lacks evidence that it is being effectively implemented, and has unaddressed oversight and performance monitoring challenges."

RURAL BUSINESS AND COOPERATIVE SERVICE

"The Budget proposes to eliminate rural business and cooperative programs given findings that the programs have failed to meet the program goals and are improperly managed."

RURAL WATER AND WASTE DISPOSAL PROGRAM ACCOUNT

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the Department of Agriculture's (USDA) funding for water and wastewater treatment facilities because it duplicates the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) State Revolving funds (SRFs). The Administration believes that EPA or private sector sources should fund this activity."

SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING DIRECT LOANS

"The Budget proposes to eliminate funding for the Department of Agriculture's (USDA) rural single family housing direct loan program. Beginning in 2018, USDA will offer home ownership assistance only through its single family housing guaranteed loans. Financial markets have become more efficient, and increased the reach of mortgage credit to lower credit qualities and incomes. Therefore, utilizing the private banking industry to provide this service, with a guarantee from the Federal Government, is a more efficient way to deliver this assistance."

THE RURAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the interest accrual on future deposits in the Rural Utilities Service borrowers' cushion of credit accounts, including the interest that is paid to the Rural Economic Development Grant account to pay for rural economic grants and loans. This change is consistent with other Budget proposals that eliminate rural business programs."

Department of Commerce

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and provide $30 million to conduct an orderly closure beginning in 2018. EDA's grant programs are duplicative of other economic development programs within the Federal Government and State and local efforts."

MANUFACTURING EXTENSION PARTNERSHIP

"The Budget proposes to eliminate Federal funding for the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), saving $124 million after accounting for the cost of closing the program. The Administration is seeking to end funding for organizations that duplicate the efforts of other Federal programs or the non-profit and private sectors. In 2018 the National Institute of Standards and Technology will work to transition MEP centers solely to non-Federal revenue streams, as was intended when the program was first established."

MINORITY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

"Department of Commerce The Budget proposes to eliminate the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) and provide $6 million to close the agency beginning in 2018. MBDA provides minority business enterprises with a variety of business assistance services that are duplicative of other Federal, State, local, and private sector efforts.

NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION GRANTS AND EDUCATION

"The Budget proposes to eliminate funding for several lower priority, and in many cases, unauthorized, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) grant and education programs, including Sea Grant, the National Estuarine Research Reserve System, Coastal Zone Management Grants, the Office of Education, and the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund. These eliminations would allow NOAA to better target remaining resources to core missions and services."

Department of Education

PUBLIC SERVICE LOAN FORGIVENESS

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program and focus assistance on needy undergraduate student borrowers from all professions."

21ST CENTURY COMMUNITY LEARNING CENTERS

"The Budget proposes eliminating the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program given performance data demonstrates that the program is not achieving its goals, and the program has low participant attendance rates; nearly 60 percent of students attended a 21st CCLC center for 30 days or fewer during the 2014-2015 school year."

COMPREHENSIVE LITERACY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS

"The Budget proposes eliminating the Comprehensive Literacy Development Grants program (formerly known as Striving Readers), given the program has limited impact and duplicates activities that may be supported with other Federal, State, local, and private funds."

FEDERAL SUPPLEMENTAL EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY GRANTS

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (SEOG) program, given the program is a less targeted way to deliver need-based grant aid than Pell Grants. Eliminating the program would also reduce complexity in Federal student aid."

IMPACT AID PAYMENTS FOR FEDERAL PROPERTY

"The Budget proposes eliminating Impact Aid Payments for Federal Property. These payments compensate school districts for the presence of Federal property without regard for the presence of federally-connected students, and therefore do not necessarily support the education of federally-connected students, which is the intent of the Impact Aid program."

INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION

"The Budget eliminates the International Education and Foreign Language Studies Domestic and Overseas Programs, which are designed to strengthen the capability and performance of American education in foreign languages and international studies. Other Federal Agencies whose primary mission is national security implement similar programs and are better equipped to support the objective of these programs."

STRENGTHENING INSTITUTIONS

"The Budget does not include funding for the Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP). SIP is duplicative of other Title III and V program funding for institutional support activities. The Budget preserves funding for Title III and V programs that support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs), consistent with the President's executive order on HBCUs."

STUDENT SUPPORT AND ACADEMIC ENRICHMENT GRANTS

"The Budget proposes eliminating the Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants program. The Administration does not believe limited Federal resources should be allocated to this program given that the program allows the funds to be distributed to all school districts that receive Title I, Part A funds, which makes it likely that award amounts will be too small to have a meaningful impact. The funding is also duplicative of other Federal and non-Federal funding, including the $15 billion Title I Grants to Local Educational Agencies program."

SUPPORTING EFFECTIVE INSTRUCTION STATE GRANTS

"The Budget proposes eliminating Supporting Effective Instruction (SEI) State Grants (Title II State grants), a program that provides formula funds to States to improve the quality and effectiveness of teachers, principals, and other schools leaders. SEI grants are poorly targeted and funds are spread too thinly to have a meaningful impact on student outcomes. In addition, there is limited evidence that teacher professional development, a primary activity funded by the program, has led to increases in student achievement."

TEACHER QUALITY PARTNERSHIP

"The Budget proposes eliminating the Teacher Quality Partnerships (TPQ) program. There is limited evidence that the program is any more effective than other State- and locally-driven initiatives designed to train and retain highly effective teachers in critical shortage areas."

Department of Energy

ADVANCED RESEARCH PROJECTS AGENCY

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the Advanced Research Project Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) program because the private sector is better positioned to finance disruptive energy technology research and development."

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY VEHICLE MANUFACTURING LOAN PROGRAM AND TITLE 17 INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY LOAN GUARANTEE PROGRAM

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the Title XVII Innovative Technology Loan Guarantee Program and the Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Loan Program because the private sector is better positioned to finance innovative technologies. The Loan Programs Office would continue to conduct monitoring of existing loans."

MIXED OXIDE FUEL FABRICATION FACILITY TERMINATION

"The Budget proposes to terminate the Mixed Oxide (MOX) Fuel Fabrication Facility (MFFF) project and to pursue an alternative disposition method that will achieve significant long-term savings."

Department of Health and Human Services

AGENCY FOR HEALTHCARE RESEARCH AND QUALITY

"The Budget proposes to consolidate the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's (AHRQ) activities in the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This consolidation will reduce duplication and leverage the expertise of both AHRQ and NIH."

COMMUNITY SERVICES BLOCK GRANT

"The Budget eliminates the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) because it constitutes a small portion of the funding these grantees receive, and funds are not directly tied to performance, which limits incentives for innovation. CSBG also funds some services that are duplicative of services that are funded through other Federal programs, such as emergency food assistance funded through the Department of Agriculture's The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and workforce programs funded through the Departments of Education and Labor.

HEALTH PROFESSIONS AND NURSING TRAINING PROGRAMS

"The Budget eliminates health professions and nursing training programs that lack evidence of significantly improving the Nation's health workforce. The Budget continues to fund health workforce activities that provide scholarships and loan repayments in exchange for service in areas of the United States where there is a shortage of health professionals."

LOW INCOME HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in order to reduce the size and scope of the Federal Government and better target resources within the Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families."

Department of Homeland Security

FLOOD HAZARD MAPPING AND RISK ANALYSIS PROGRAM

"The Budget proposes eliminating the discretionary appropriation for the National Flood Insurance Program's (NFIP's) Flood Hazard Mapping Program (RiskMAP). Instead of discretionary appropriations funded by the taxpayer, FEMA would explore other more effective and fair means of funding flood mapping efforts."

TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION LAW ENFORCEMENT GRANTS

"The Budget proposes to eliminate funding that incentivizes State and local law enforcement entities to provide law enforcement at airports by partially reimbursing those entities. This incentive is no longer necessary nearly 16 years after the September 11, 2001 attacks, as State and local jurisdictions have had plenty of time to adjust and reprioritize resources."

Department of Housing and Urban Development

CHOICE NEIGHBORHOODS

"The Budget proposes to eliminate funding for the Choice Neighborhoods program, recognizing a greater role for State and local governments and the private sector to address community revitalization needs."

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

"The Budget proposes to eliminate funding for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The program is not well-targeted to the poorest populations and has not demonstrated a measurable impact on communities."

HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIPS PROGRAM

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, recognizing a greater role for State and local governments and the private sector in addressing affordable housing needs."

SELF-HELP AND ASSISTED HOMEOWNERSHIP OPPORTUNITY PROGRAM ACCOUNT

"The Budget proposes to eliminate small grant programs that are duplicative or overlap with other Federal, State, and local efforts. The Budget also recognizes a greater role for State, and local governments and the private sector in addressing community development and affordable housing needs."

Department of the Interior

ABANDONED MINE LAND GRANTS

"The Budget proposes to eliminate funding introduced in 2016 for grants to Appalachian States for economic development projects in conjunction with coal abandoned mine land (AML) reclamation. These grants exceed the mission and expertise of the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE)."

HERITAGE PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM

"The Budget proposes to eliminate grant funding for the Heritage Partnership Program, a $19 million reduction. This program provides financial and technical assistance to congressionally designated National Heritage Areas, which are managed by non-Federal organizations to promote the conservation of natural, historic, scenic, and cultural resources. The Program is secondary to the primary mission of the National Park Service and would be better sustained with local funding."

NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE FUND

"The Budget proposes to eliminate discretionary funding for the National Wildlife Refuge Fund. This Fund was intended to compensate communities for lost tax revenue from Federal land acquisitions, but fails to take into account the economic benefits refuges provide to communities."

Department of Justice

STATE CRIMINAL ALIEN ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program (SCAAP) from the Office of Justice Programs within the Department of Justice. SCAAP, which reimburses State, local, and tribal governments for prior year costs associated with incarcerating certain illegal criminal aliens, is unauthorized and poorly targeted. The Administration proposes to instead invest in border enforcement and border security initiatives that will more effectively address the public safety threats posed by criminal aliens."

Department of Labor

MIGRANT AND SEASONAL FARMWORKER TRAINING

"The Budget eliminates the Migrant and Seasonal Farmworker Training program (also known as the National Farmworker Jobs Program). The program is duplicative in that it creates a parallel training system for migrant and seasonal farmworkers, despite the fact that these individuals are eligible to receive services through the core Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) formula programs."

OSHA TRAINING GRANTS

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) Susan Harwood training grants, which are unnecessary and unproven."

SENIOR COMMUNITY SERVICE EMPLOYMENT PROGRAM

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP). SCSEP is ineffective in its goal of transitioning seniors into unsubsidized employment."

Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development

DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANCE

"The Budget refocuses and reduces economic and development assistance across countries and sectors in order to prioritize countries of greatest strategic importance and ensure the effectiveness of U.S. taxpayer investments. The Budget proposes to eliminate the Development Assistance account, and selected countries and programs previously covered by the account will be supported through the new Economic Support and Development Fund."

EARMARKED APPROPRIATIONS FOR NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

"The Budget proposes to eliminate earmarked appropriations for the East-West Center and The Asia Foundation given these organizations serve niche missions that duplicate other Federal programs. Elimination of earmarked Federal funding will not terminate these organizations, due to their non-profit status, and they remain eligible and are encouraged to compete for Federal grant funding and may receive private sector contributions."

P.L. 480 TITLE II FOOD AID

"The Budget proposes to eliminate the P.L. 480 Title II food aid program (Title II) in order to focus on the highest priority, most efficient and effective foreign assistance and eliminate inefficient, slow, and high-cost programs. The foreign assistance request retains sufficient funding for emergency food assistance in the International Disaster Assistance (IDA) account, which already provides food aid through the most effective means for each crisis and provides U.S. food commodities where they are the most appropriate emergency response."

Departments of State/USAID and Treasury

GREEN CLIMATE FUND AND GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE INITIATIVE

"The Budget fulfills the President's pledge to cease payments to the United Nations' climate change programs by proposing to eliminate U.S. funding in 2018 related to the Green Climate Fund and its two precursor Climate Investment Funds, which include the Clean Technology Fund and the Strategic Climate Fund. To better focus on priority strategic objectives and help ensure the appropriate U.S. share of international spending, the Budget also proposes to eliminate the Global Climate Change Initiative (GCCI) and provides no funding for State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) bilateral activities with partner countries to directly address climate change."

Department of Transportation

NATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS (TIGER)

"The Budget proposes to eliminate funding for the unauthorized TIGER discretionary grant program, which awards grants to projects that are generally eligible for funding under existing surface transportation formula programs."

Department of the Treasury

GLOBAL AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SECURITY PROGRAM

"The Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP) is a multi-donor trust fund that supports agricultural investment plans of poor countries. The United States has sufficient funding to meet its 2012 pledge to fund GAFSP. No new funding is required in 2018."

Environmental Protection Agency

ENERGY STAR AND VOLUNTARY CLIMATE PROGRAMS

"The Budget eliminates funding for Energy Star and several other voluntary partnership programs related to energy and climate change. These programs are not essential to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) core mission and can be implemented by the private sector."

GEOGRAPHIC PROGRAMS

"Geographic Programs fund a variety of ecosystem protection activities within specific watersheds, including the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay, Puget Sound, and others. These activities are primarily local efforts and the responsibility for coordinating and funding these efforts generally belongs with States and local partnerships."

NASA

FIVE EARTH SCIENCE MISSIONS

"Due to competing priorities within the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Science program, the Budget proposes to terminate five Earth Science Missions: Radiation Budget Instrument (RBI), PACE, OCO-3, DSCOVR Earth-viewing instruments, CLARREO Pathfinder."

NASA OFFICE OF EDUCATION