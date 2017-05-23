Story highlights Paul is expected to introduce a measure to disapprove of the sale later Tuesday

Washington (CNN) Sen. Rand Paul intends to force a vote in the Senate on the $110 billion arms deal to Saudi Arabia that President Donald Trump announced during his visit there, to a Paul aide told CNN.

Paul is expected to introduce a measure to disapprove of the sale later Tuesday, and he has the ability under Senate rules to eventually force a vote on it.

The Kentucky Republican is concerned that giving more arms to Saudi Arabia could drag the US further into the Saudi-led war in Yemen and worsen the humanitarian situation there.

Paul did the same thing for a $1.15 billion Saudi arms deal last year that was approved by the Obama administration. His effort was rejected 26-71