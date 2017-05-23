The Pope and President Trump: A tale in 10 tweets

(CNN) Donald Trump and Pope Francis are not the first president and pontiff to tweet. But they are the first to use the social media platform so prolifically, and pointedly.

The Pope and President are expected to put aside their differences during the meeting, but, as their Twitter history shows, they haven't always been singing the same tune.

One BIG caveat: The Pope doesn't tweet himself; his staffers often choose snippets from his sermons and speeches. So, we should probably resist the urge to read his tweets as 140-character assassinations, of Trump, or anyone else.

With that in mind, here's how things started:

Pretty well, actually. Trump tweeted his congratulations after Francis was elected in 2013.

Congratulations to my Catholic friends on the selection of Pope Francis I to lead the Catholic Church. People that know him love him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2013

Just five days later, though, Trump expressed disapproval that -- gasp! -- Francis had paid his own hotel bill.

I don't like seeing the Pope standing at the checkout counter (front desk) of a hotel in order to pay his bill. It's not Pope-like! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2013

By December, Trump had decided that, actually, he kinda liked the Pope. In fact, he saw a certain resemblance between himself and the humble pontiff.

The new Pope is a humble man, very much like me, which probably explains why I like him so much! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2013

Trump even said Francis would be his top choice to be on "Celebrity Apprentice."

"@mgmacdon: @realDonaldTrump if they had to say yes, who would your first pick to be on the celebrity apprentice?" The Pope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2014

Just a few months later, though, the lovefest ended. The Pope said anyone who thinks only of building barriers instead of bridges -- a clear reference to Trump's Mexican wall proposal -- is "not Christian."

Trump tweeted out this retort, which he posted on Facebook.

The Pope is a political pawn? Ouch. But if Francis is intimidated, his Twitter handle hasn't shown it. In March, he echoed his message on bridges and walls.

I invite you not to build walls but bridges, to conquer evil with good, offence with forgiveness, to live in peace with everyone. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 18, 2017

Francis has also called on world leaders to welcome migrants, who he has said are suffering through the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II. Three days after Trump signed his first executive order, which would indefinitely bar Syrian refugees, the @Pontifex went Old Testament.

How often in the Bible the Lord asks us to welcome migrants and foreigners, reminding us that we too are foreigners! — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 18, 2017

Jesus entrusted to Peter the keys to open the entrance to the kingdom of heaven, and not to close it. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 22, 2017

But the Pope, as you might have guessed, is a big believer in forgiveness.

Who among us can presume to be free of sin? No one. Let us ask God to forgive our sins. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 29, 2014

And just hours before his meeting with Trump, Francis seems ready to let bygones be bygones.

Dialogue allows us to plan for a future in common. Through dialogue we build peace, taking care of everyone. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) May 23, 2017

What will the Pope and President say after their meeting? Only followers of @Pontifex and @RealDonaldTrump may know for sure.