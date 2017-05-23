(CNN) Monica Lewinsky is sharing her unique perspective in the wake of former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes' passing, accusing him of building his network on the story of her relationship with then-President Bill Clinton, which made her life a "nightmare."

"Truth and fiction mixed at random in the service of higher ratings," the former White House intern added.

Ailes, who founded the Fox News Channel two years before the Lewinsky affair went public, died last week less than a year after being forced out of the chairmanship amid sexual harassment allegations. He was 77.

Lewinsky said Ailes' decision to oversee a strategy to "exploit" her personal crisis for the sake of creating a brand made her suicidal.

"My family and I huddled at home, worried about my going to jail — I was the original target of Kenneth Starr's investigation, threatened with 27 years for having been accused of signing a false affidavit and other alleged crimes — or worse, me taking my own life," she added. "Meantime, Mr. Ailes huddled with his employees at Fox News, dictating a lineup of talking heads to best exploit this personal and national tragedy."

Lewinsky has since become an advocate against bullying and said the mainstream media used her scandal to further "a culture of humiliation."